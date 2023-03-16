Lawmakers this session are sending mixed messages to parents.

Are we unsuspecting victims who need saving from unknown predators and secret agendas? Or are we always right and government ought to stay out of the way? The right-wing fringe wants it both ways.

In an appalling debate last week, the House voted down House Bill 1028, which would prohibit school officials from using corporal punishment on special needs children. It's concerning that school officials still hit students when decades of research have shown more effective — and nontraumatizing — results.

The bill's co-sponsor, Republican Anthony Moore from Clinton, didn't think there would be much pushback to approval. The author, Republican John Talley of Stillwater, proposed the bill to protect disabled kids from the pain of a paddling. Who would argue for striking special needs children?

That's when Rep. Jim Olsen, a Republican pastor from Roland, stood up. He tends to pull from the Old Testament when he wants to punish or discriminate. His arguments were spare-the-rod Scripture, which he read from his Bible, with a dash of parents' rights, dismissing groups that oppose paddling.

“God’s counsel is higher than the American Academy of Pediatrics,” said Olsen. “God’s word is higher than all the so-called experts."

The New Testament is my preference; Jesus spread the Good News about a better way to live life and treat others. I do not recall Jesus beating children — including misbehaving children — into submission. He would likely preach against that kind of thing.

Lawmakers discussed how schools could avoid lawsuits if an official hit a child hard enough to leave marks. That group concluded that if a parent gives written permission, then it's OK.

In a strange logic, Rep. Randy Randleman, a Republican from Eufaula, said spanking is almost always inappropriate but sometimes necessary. He said teachers need the threat of corporal punishment to keep kids in line.

“‘You can’t touch me.’ I hear that over and over. I don’t want to hear that in school,” said Randleman.

Children and youths should always have say over who can touch them. Safety programs are built around teaching kids how to protect themselves against unwanted touching. That ought to include being hit by a teacher or school administrator.

These pro-school spanking arguments are a nod to parental rights, but children have rights, too. If a school staff does not know how to intervene without hitting, that's not the fault of the student. It's up to the adults to find better methods.

A glaring hypocrisy among the conservative parents' rights arguments is with transgender children. The same lawmakers who vote for the right to spank vote the opposite in gender-affirming health care.

For days, parents of transgender children took off work to rally at the Capitol and talk to lawmakers, begging them to see their perspective. They have heart-wrenching stories of choosing between gender-affirming therapies or risk their child to suicide.

Bills that ban gender-affirming health care continue to advance through the Legislature. One bill would make it a crime for Oklahoma parents to seek such care even outside the state. If these bills become law, families will be forced to move.

That cannot be what Oklahoma represents.

Another example is the tug-of-war over library books. Parents arguing for bans say they have a right to keep their kids from content of which they disapprove. Of course, they really mean to keep it from all kids, not just their own. Other parents will view that same material as appropriate or even necessary for their child's well-being.

The fringe tend to go with book bans, ignoring the parents who argue for freedom to allow their children access to various content.

Parenting is hard, and no one really knows what they are doing. We depend on others to help guide and offer support.

A harsh reality is that not all parents are up to the task. Some may not have a support system. Oklahoma has the nation's top adverse childhood experiences rates. Prosecutors and child welfare workers see up close the effects poor parental choices have on children.

Some parents need more help than others. These are Oklahoma families facing the traumas of poverty, deaths, addiction, domestic violence or poor health. They aren't going to fill out application forms for niche schools or seek social supports on their own.

It's plausible that some of those students being paddled by school officials are being hit by their parents at home in more violent and traumatic ways.

Lawmakers basing all decisions on the most engaged, educated and stable parents ignore this other, more hidden, part of Oklahoma.

Recently, a Moms for Liberty group went to the Capitol wearing shirts that said "I don't co-parent with the government." They posted photos with State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt on social media.

That T-shirt message strongly discounts how much parents — especially parents in crisis — depend on others. Public institutions have a responsibility to keep children safe from violence but not act as an arbiter of morality.