In all the talk about parents' rights lately, absent is a discussion about parent responsibilities and rights of children. That's purposeful.

The conservative movement sweeping the nation in various parents' rights bills appears innocuous on the surface. These are sold as fighting for reviews of public school budgets, curriculum and books, access to teachers and the chance to address their school boards. Those are already in place and exercised daily in hundreds of Oklahoma districts.

This is really about giving a small number — sometimes a single person — the power to ban books, alter curriculum, force out LGBTQ+ kids before they are ready and rewrite history to keep it sanitized. It's about a culture war taken into schools under the ruse of "rights," "liberty" and other patriotic words.

Last year, versions of parent rights bills were introduced in 35 states. Recently, U.S. House Republicans approved H.R. 5 (118), "Parents Bill of Rights," with a 213-208 vote. No Democrats voted for it. About 32 states are considering their own Parents Bill of Rights legislation.

Race, sex and gender are the current triggers rooted in falsehoods and exaggeration. National pundits turned an obscure university graduate level perspective of study, critical race theory, into a boogeyman. It's never been used in elementary or common education, but that didn't matter.

The movement led to Oklahoma House Bill 1775, creating a chilling effect on teaching around issues of race and addressing inequities among students. It allows for district accreditation downgrades on the word of a single self-proclaimed offended person without due process for schools.

This year ushered in a slew of parents' rights bills targeting LGBTQ+ students, including a measure that would make it illegal for school staff to use the name or pronoun of a student's choice without written permission from parents.

What about parents who would kick their children out of the house? Or abuse them for this revelation? Or, what about homeless youth? Not all parents are accepting and open-minded. Not all parents are stable and well-adjusted.

Oklahoma has among the nation's highest rate of adverse childhood experiences. Domestic violence in the state jumped 44% in a year and ranked No. 2 in women killed by men. In the last fiscal year, 3,353 Oklahoma children entered foster care due to child abuse and neglect.

The list could continue to show how families, particularly parents, are in crisis. Yet, the so-called parents' rights laws don't consider these scenarios. There is no empathy for the kids caught in trauma.

Schools are often places of refuge for kids needing to express themselves, explore personas and figure things out. It's a place of trust and safety.

Parents are welcomed in schools, but they do not have a right to manage and operate them. That's what this movement wants to change.

Some parents want the right to ban a book they deem inappropriate for all children, not just their own. They want the right to tell teachers how to refer to students. They want to eliminate clubs for LGBTQ+ students. They want to shut down discussions on race and gender. They want to dictate the kind of teacher training is provided.

At what point does one parent's "rights" infringe upon another?

Parents do not have unending rights to do whatever they want regarding children.

Recently, the Oklahoma House took the parental rights debate to the next level, arguing whether parents can let school officials paddle their special needs child. Why any district would take on the liability of hitting a student baffles me. They voted to allow parents the right to let school officials take a paddle to their kids.

A growing chorus among conservative leaders is that parents are always right. If true, why not just abolish the Department of Human Services? Tell police to lower the priority on child abuse and neglect calls?

Obviously, parents do not have a right to beat their children. Children are not owned.

Parents do have a responsibility to keep children safe and provide appropriate, effective discipline. Parents have a responsibility to work with schools by ensuring kids do their homework and even volunteer for school functions.

There are far more responsibilities expected of parents than rights. That seems to have gotten lost in the demonization of schools, groups and others who disagree with certain political ideology.

The pithy "always standing with parents" claim falls apart when they turn their backs on parents with different opinions. They certainly ignore the pleas from parents of transgender children.

The stealthily written parents' rights bills are not to protect children. It's about control and the dismantling of public education. It's a subversive way to sow discord, spread conspiracies and ramp up fear. Those are not rights worth fighting for.