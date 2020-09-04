Ginnie Graham: Pandemic shows off generational quirks

My overly rambunctious, red-headed nephew isn’t a fan of wearing pants but will wear his Spongebob Squarepants face mask for an entire day without complaint.
It’s like Halloween all the time. He’s also fond of the ones with the Hulk and Captain America.
That 7-year-old isn’t an anomaly. Little kids don’t seem to mind what adults are ready to storm about in armed protest or file lawsuits over.
Even my teenagers got used to face masks. Actually, they are better at remembering the coverings when leaving the house than I am.
Some young fashionistas are getting cute with coordinating masks with outfits. They are leaning into mask mandate with flair.
What the kids miss most in this pandemic are their friends. They want their sleepovers and hangouts. They want to go to the movies and theater.
They want to sing in the choir, play in a band, go skateboarding and walk through the parks. They miss the Philbrook Museum’s Second Saturday program, the art crawl in the Tulsa Arts District and neighborhood pickup basketball games.
They even miss sitting in those supposedly boring classes at school. They feed off the energy of others.
It’s why distance and virtual learning have been such a bummer. Those are definitely safer modes of learning but disappointments for everyone, including the parents stuck at home with them.
Many of us parents are balancing remote work and handling this digital form of learning.
Added to that stress are worries about our retired parents. My mother seems to have more First World problems than she needs and acts younger than she is.
The pandemic has affected each generation differently. Each shows its age, needs and quirks.
Milestones are marked differently.
In May, the wife of a cousin gave birth to his first child. My uncle and aunt couldn’t be at the hospital for all the things first-time grandparents enjoy.
A good friend continues grieving the absence of her son’s high school graduation and prom. She had one hour to move him into his out-of-state college dorm and won’t see him for months, their longest separation.
A retirement in our office is going to happen without the fanfare of cake, speeches and big gathering normally afforded to decades-long employees.
After the death of her husband, an acquaintance had to wait months for a funeral service, and even then limited the mourners.
Everything has changed, and everyone affected. But, there are nuances and differing perspectives.
At the beginning, older Americans tended to view COVID-19 as a threat to their health, but not their bank accounts, according to a Pew Research Center report in June.
That outlook was flipped on the other end of the age spectrum. More younger Americans viewed the pandemic as a major threat to personal finances but they were not as worried about getting sick.
This likely was due to reports that older people were more at risk of devastating effects of the virus. We now know everyone is at risk, and some otherwise healthy people have died.
It explains why Generation Z — the oldest of whom is 23 — has been partying on beaches, in clubs and at house parties. They have also been contracting and spreading the virus along the way.
Millennials (ages 24 to 39) have already experienced a recession, gaining a reputation for conservative spending and thrifty shopping. This generation has also been hit hardest with job losses.
More than half the millennials lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to a Data for Progress report, compared to 26% of people over age 45. They are the ones searching for work and reconsidering career choices.
The baby boomers, many of whom are retired, were already distancing in their homes, but they led the way in hoarding. These older folks seem to find comfort in sharing social media memes and links.
If anyone has forgotten about the presidential election, I promise a baby boomer on Facebook will remind you.
My mom’s biggest worries were about when happy hour at the club would resume and how long leisure travel would be suspended.
She did have some real worries, particularly at first. It led to her new favorite things of grocery curbside service, restaurant takeout and online shopping
The Hallmark Channel’s re-airing of Christmas specials made her positively giddy in July.
But, eventually Mom decided covering her gray roots was worth the health risk of a hair appointment. Heaven forbid her pedicure show a chip.
My sister and I remind her often that she is in her late 60s, not 30s, urging her to stay a hermit at home. Then sold her home to move to another in her neighborhood. She promised the movers wore masks.
Seriously, the frustration among us Gen-Xers over our parents is real.
It’s been said my generation is most suited for a pandemic, being the original latch-key kids used to the scares of stranger danger and a host of epidemics from drugs to AIDS.
We can ride the waves of change, having gone through booms and busts of all types, and an evolution of technology and world views.
Truth is, my people have moved into the sandwiched position of ages. We are lecturing parents and children to be careful, being ignored by both, while working and running households.
Currently, my kids are in distance learning with their schools while I toil away at writing and editing at the kitchen table.
They don’t believe I am at work and have a daily request to get fast-food for lunch. As if my consistent “no” will one day magically change.
Being alone may be a trait my Gen-X DNA embraces, but alone is not something I’ve experienced yet.
This isn’t a normal time, and people aren’t always acting in normal ways. But, we can give grace to others and laugh at absurdities as they happen.
The unrest in the U.S. is real, uncomfortable and important. We can acknowledge that, learn from it and still maintain civility.
We also can be silly and have levity, just like a 7-year-old nephew who thinks the trend of masks is cool and pants are stupid.
