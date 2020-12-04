GInnie Graham: Pandemic shatters the idea that only some people suffer trauma

Studying trauma in the middle of a global pandemic must be a bit like fixing a plane while in flight.

The Oklahoma Legislature recognized two years ago the state needed to do better by our residents in crisis by establishing the Trauma-Informed Care Taskforce to study the issue and come up with a plan.

It's an unfunded three-year endeavor, now in its last phase of figuring out details like metrics and measurements and centralizing the work under a state coordinator.

But the traumatic effects of what is happening now are yet to be fully known or understood.

The COVID-19 virus has sickened Oklahomans, causing death or long-term physical health needs. People have lost jobs and are facing financial despair with evictions and hunger on the rise.

Education has been interrupted, with some students and families completely off-the-grid. The achievement gap is expected to grow as struggling students fall further behind.

"The pandemic has escalated already existing traumas and probably created new ones — for all of us," said Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who co-authored the legislation establishing the task force.