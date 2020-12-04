GInnie Graham: Pandemic shatters the idea that only some people suffer trauma

Studying trauma in the middle of a global pandemic must be a bit like fixing a plane while in flight.
The Oklahoma Legislature recognized two years ago the state needed to do better by our residents in crisis by establishing the Trauma-Informed Care Taskforce to study the issue and come up with a plan.
It's an unfunded three-year endeavor, now in its last phase of figuring out details like metrics and measurements and centralizing the work under a state coordinator.
But the traumatic effects of what is happening now are yet to be fully known or understood.
The COVID-19 virus has sickened Oklahomans, causing death or long-term physical health needs. People have lost jobs and are facing financial despair with evictions and hunger on the rise.
Education has been interrupted, with some students and families completely off-the-grid. The achievement gap is expected to grow as struggling students fall further behind.
"The pandemic has escalated already existing traumas and probably created new ones — for all of us," said Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who co-authored the legislation establishing the task force.
"It has been tough on families, especially those who have lost jobs and find themselves in food lines while trying to keep their children learning online. This work is more important than ever. That is why it is imperative that we establish the coordinator and begin creating the statewide system of resources."
Bush was part of a press conference last week at the release of a 36-page report that gives an update on the task force findings so far.
Much of the report lists the various programs that use trauma-informed practices in their services. These cut across agency lines — education, mental health and substance abuse, juvenile justice and human services.
Universities, service providers and nonprofits — such as the Tulsa Parent Child Center — also implement this theory in its programs.
It's optimistic in that much is being done to provide the most effective services. Though, it's not enough.
Some programs exist in a silo without much outreach to those who need it. Rural Oklahomans are particularly on the outside. No entity is charged with bringing it all together.
The next move will be to house a coordinator at the Center for Integrative Research on Childhood Adversity in Tulsa. That person would serve as a clearinghouse for collecting information and networking various programs.
By many measures, Oklahoma falls short of preventing and intervening crisis. The state performs poorly in a host of social indicators including rates of incarceration, teen pregnancy, obesity, violence against women and child abuse and neglect.
Having a trauma-informed approach is rooted in the Adverse Childhood Experiences predicators of adult behavior. The more bad things that happen as a child, the more likely problems will crop up in adulthood.
Those behaviors could be harsh parenting, inability to hold a job, problems staying in a healthy relationship, poor physical health, incarceration, substance abuse and alcoholism.
More alarming is how these effects are passed along generations.
"Our hope is that we will develop the will to address the effects of childhood adversity and trauma throughout our systems by screening and identifying the families that will benefit from trauma recovery support," stated Jennifer Hays-Grudo, director of the Center for Integrative Research on Childhood Adversity, in an email.
"We know that children with positive relationships (unconditional love from a parent or caregiver, friendships, adult mentors, community connections), resources (opportunities to learn, develop skills/hobbies, be active), fair rules and routines (mealtime, bedtime, together time) are protected from some of the worst effects of ACEs."
So many people think of this work as helping some other family, as if we all aren't within a tragedy of needing help. The pandemic ought to shatter that way of thinking.
There is truth in the saying, "There but for the grace of God go I."
A significant challenge will be funding. Brain research for decades shows how trauma causes neurological changes.
Slipping into survival mode hurts children's ability to learn and emotionally develop. That leads to harmful coping mechanisms as adults.
It is reversible. Kids, adults and families can heal and flourish.
"Becoming trauma-informed is a cultural shift that begins with individuals," Hays-Gruno stated. "People often say it can be summarized by changing the question from 'What’s wrong with you?' to 'What happened to you?'
"The shift is to recognize that people can be damaged by trauma and are seeking to manage that damage (inability to self-regulate, plan for the future, connect with others) in the only ways available to them. But people can recover, and children especially can recover, but no one becomes resilient alone."
This recovery takes an investment of time, coordination, training and resources. That costs money.
Funding has been provided by the Potts Family Foundation and the Casey Family Programs to implement different aspects of a trauma-informed system. True reform must be a private-public partnership.
The public has many stakes in getting this right.
The Legislature won't have a robust budget next year. But, lawmakers and policymakers can be mindful to use available funding for trauma-informed approaches.
"We hope that the long-term effects of the pandemic is that more people recognize the importance of community supports in raising children," stated Hays-Grudo. "We have such an individualistic mindset that people are reluctant to seek help, ask for advice, or access resources — until situations get really bad.
"We hope that the focus on helping ourselves and our communities recover from trauma comes out from the shadows and that building resilience becomes routine."
