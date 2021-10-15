Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma's rush to the bottom of supporting college students will challenge new higher ed leader

Unlike public elementary and secondary education that also experienced destructive budget cuts, higher education passes the cost to students, and by extension their families.

Legislators have a tendency to slash higher education budgets, then blame the universities for why their constituents can't afford college.

The anti-higher education leanings are shown in complaints about too many degrees in areas they don't like or understand, like art, European studies or philosophy. Too many think only engineering, business, agriculture, law and medical fields are worthy of further study.

Or, they start bashing what they think is going on in college classrooms, like critical race theory, without actually going into one.

In the 1980s, Oklahoma paid about 40% of the budgets for its two flagship universities, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. Now, it's at less than 10%.

In 1985, OU and OSU ranked as one of the 10 lowest in tuition and fees in the nation, at about $19.30 per credit hour and $22.60 per credit hour for upper-division courses.