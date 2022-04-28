Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma's latest efforts to reduce No. 8 ranking of euthanizing shelter animals

Plenty of philosophers have weighed in on how to interpret society's treatment of animals, particularly in advocating for kindness.

Eighteenth century philosopher Immanuel Kant believed cruelty to animals could develop into cruelty to others, a thought picked up by 13th century's St. Thomas Aquinas. They're right. The 12th century brought along John Stuart Mill's utilitarian view, asserting animals can feel pain and pleasure so humans must consider that in all ethical decisions.

And so the centuries go until we arrive in the modern-day era of animal welfare policies.

It is sometimes difficult to prioritize treatment of abandoned pets when so many societal issues face communities. This is where groups like Common Bonds Oklahoma and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals come into play.

"How humans treat animals has a direct effect on how humans treat each other," said Kelly Burley, director of Common Bonds Oklahoma, during an editorial board meeting recently. "Our vision is for Oklahoma to be the safest and most hospitable place to be for an animal."

Founded in 2018 with support from the Oklahoma City-based Kirkpatrick Foundation, the group is a collective partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to reducing the number of dogs and cats euthanized in shelters across the state.

The goal is to have a 90% live release rate from shelters by 2025, meaning nine out of 10 adoptable pets would leave the shelter alive. It's a heavy lift.

Oklahoma ranks No. 8 in the rate of euthanizing dogs and cats in shelters, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. Last year, nearly 90,000 dogs and cats entered Oklahoma's shelters, and about 11,560 were euthanized.

At least 19 counties don't have a shelter. Out of 116 shelters, 46 are no-kill facilities.

Common Bonds sought to find the systemic reasons for such a high rate and developed action plans. Among those is the promotion of best practices among the state's shelters.

"Shelters feel isolation from each other and from the municipal structure," Burley said. "So, we are trying to build a network for shelters to learn from each other."

Those practices include reporting intake numbers of animals to get a more accurate picture. For some shelters, it hasn't been a priority.

A national transport program has been helpful as a stopgap. It takes pets from states like Oklahoma overpopulated with animals to states with a low number of available adoptable pets. Last year, about 20,000 animals from Oklahoma were saved through this program.

"It's a short-term fix, not a cure-all," Burley said.

To truly bring down unwanted, abandoned and neglected pets is to expand affordability and access to spay and neuter services. A shortage of veterinarians, especially in rural areas, has been a challenge.

Common Bonds is working to connect animal welfare nonprofits with veterinarians to bring down the cost and expand access to the services.

Convincing people to get their pet spayed or neutered has been another obstacle. The reluctance has cultural roots and myths.

Some owners want to wait until a pet has a litter or are afraid the animal will gain weight or change personality, says Erin Shackelford, executive director of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

"Some male pet owners have strong feelings about the reproductive organs of their male dogs," Shackelford said. "We do outreach on education and awareness in our Fix OK program. But we are also finding there are financial and transportation challenges for some pet owners. They want to get their pet spayed or neutered but can't afford it or can't get to a clinic."

That education includes explaining that spay and neuter won't change an animal's personality, other than cutting down on aggressive behavior and marking. And, it won't increase weight.

"We are trying to let people know that spay and neuter is one of the most responsible things a pet owner can do," Burley said.

Oklahoma municipalities are responding. Cities such as Enid, Ponca City and Altus have updated local ordinances, forged relationships with animal nonprofits and began networking with other shelters.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum set animal welfare reform as a priority in 2018. The changes were inspired by a public safety concern; residents don't feel safe with roving and potentially dangerous animals in their neighborhoods.

Much has been accomplished in Tulsa with improved customer service, hours of operation and staffing levels. A five-member city commission was created to provide recommendations.

The biggest part is pending: an expansion and renovation of the center at 3031 N. Erie Ave. The $4.7 million cost — approved through the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package and city budget — jumped to $8.1 from inflation and pandemic supply chain problems. Federal funds were recently approved to shore up the difference.

"Tulsa Animal Welfare is not what is was three years ago," said Kristin Barney, of the Shelter Embed Program. "Then, only 67% were being saved, and last year that got to 87%. I've been so impressed with how everyone works together. We are capable of change to achieve a goal."

That improvement was made despite significant facility infrastructure problems. Aged and outdated drain and ventilation systems create a near permanent stench; floors are overdue for new seals and temporary trailers were turned into medical isolation rooms for animals.

"We are here to be a safety net for the community," Barney said. "There needs to be community engagement to understand the Tulsa Animal Welfare role. This is a community problem. It didn't start with the shelter, it came to them."

Animal welfare isn't a feel-good, optional community service. It's a moral imperative that creates a better quality of life for humans and man's best friend, or feline.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.