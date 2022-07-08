Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma's Carl Albert showed leadership in putting nation first over power during Watergate

The Jan. 6 congressional hearings investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol have uncovered a gross swamp of people grabbing for power, whether by violence or by unconstitutional actions.

It's quite a cast of characters including the wife of a Supreme Court justice, Fox News commentators, an executive aide, former U.S. attorney general, presidential daughter and son-in-law and even a former general who invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid the question, "Do you believe in the peaceful transfer of power." That should've been a softball question.

This year also is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that led to resignation of President Richard Nixon. There are comparisons to be made, and Oklahoma's Carl Albert is at the center.

The late 3rd District congressman and U.S. House Speaker can be counted among the heroes for showing leadership during a constitutional crisis. He put our nation before party and personal gain.

The integrity he showed then ought to be a model today.

Albert, a Democrat from Bugtussle, known as the Little Giant from Little Dixie for his 5-foot-4-inch stature, served as U.S. House Speaker from 1970 to 1977. He was credited for organizing his party into an effective majority in Congress with a reform movement that "brought him more power than any speaker has enjoyed since the time of 'Czar' Joe Cannon did in the early 1900s," according to an Oct. 11, 1973, Associated Press profile.

Twice, he was next in line for the presidency during the Republican Nixon administration. The first came after Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973 after a bribery scandal and federal tax evasion conviction. Albert was a heartbeat from the presidency until Gerald Ford was confirmed as vice president.

Watergate was boiling and talk of impeaching Nixon was growing. It presented a chance for a Democrat to take the presidency.

Albert's influence could have slowed down Ford's confirmation or sped up Nixon's impeachment. He could have rallied the Democrats to block any Republican vice president nominee. Members of his party certainly encouraged him to do so. Former Rep. Bella Abzug, D-New York, and leader of the feminist movement once barged into his office with an aggressive demand.

"Get off your goddamned ass, and we can take this presidency," Albert recalled in a 1982 Washington Post interview.

Other Democrats made more understated suggestions on how to capitalize on the opportunity. Albert was prepared for the presidency — given Secret Service protection and a direct line to the White House. But he didn't make special moves to promote himself.

"I knew better than that. My instincts were against that … but I thought about it all the time. I thought about the possibility, what am I going to do and how will it come out?" Albert told the Washington Post.

Former adviser to President John F. Kennedy, Theodore C. Sorensen, wrote a contingency plan in case Albert found himself as president. Recommendations were to continue with Ford as the vice president and move the country toward unity.

Basically, drop the division and engage with the opposing party to bring the country out of the darkness.

"It was, of course, a period of political and emotional turmoil," Sorensen told the Washington Post. "We knew that the future of the presidency was in doubt and, with the office of vice president vacant, the country faced the possibility of unprecedented political succession in which the Democrats might take over the executive branch without having been chosen for that role in an election.

"I don't believe there was any sense of partisan glee or desire to push such a change, but there was concern that if it came about it be done in the most responsible fashion possible."

Albert didn't push for Nixon's resignation after the Watergate story broke. Only after Nixon fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in the famous Saturday Night Massacre did Albert get on board with impeachment proceedings.

Even during the hearings, Albert showed restraint, saying that "these things need to be threshed out, that we should get the facts out in to the open. The matter should be disposed of and we can't dispose of it without getting the facts out into the open."

He added, "I hope sincerely that when all the facts are out we won't go through the traumatic experience of having the country think the president should be impeached."

Congressional Republicans who were among Nixon's strident supporters saw and heard the evidence from those hearings. They were swayed by the facts and pressured Nixon to resign, which he did on Aug. 8, 1974.

Those Republicans put the nation first. Albert, once again, was second in line for the presidency until Nelson Rockefeller was confirmed as vice president. He did not act differently the second time.

"Nixon could have been a great president, but he was a flawed man who confused personal power with constitutional processes. His departure was not the defeat of his person but the triumph of that process," he told the late historian Danney Goble.

Much went right after Watergate to rein in power from those who were abusing it. It took the courage of leaders to put aside party allegiances, self-promotion. The process only works if good people allow it to do so.

Albert remains Oklahoma's highest-ranking elected official in history. He retired as House Speaker in 1977 after 30 years in Congress and died in 2000. The obituary in the New York Times choose this quote to show he got crossways with both parties:

''I very much dislike doctrinaire liberals — they want to own your minds. And I don't like reactionary conservatives. I like to face issues in terms of conditions and not in terms of someone's inborn political philosophy."