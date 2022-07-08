Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma's Carl Albert showed leadership in putting nation first over power during Watergate

The Jan. 6 congressional hearings investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol have uncovered a gross swamp of people grabbing for power, whether by violence or by unconstitutional actions.
It's quite a cast of characters including the wife of a Supreme Court justice, Fox News commentators, an executive aide, former U.S. attorney general, presidential daughter and son-in-law and even a former general who invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid the question, "Do you believe in the peaceful transfer of power." That should've been a softball question.
This year also is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that led to resignation of President Richard Nixon. There are comparisons to be made, and Oklahoma's Carl Albert is at the center.
The late 3rd District congressman and U.S. House Speaker can be counted among the heroes for showing leadership during a constitutional crisis. He put our nation before party and personal gain.
The integrity he showed then ought to be a model today.
People are also reading…
Albert, a Democrat from Bugtussle, known as the Little Giant from Little Dixie for his 5-foot-4-inch stature, served as U.S. House Speaker from 1970 to 1977. He was credited for organizing his party into an effective majority in Congress with a reform movement that "brought him more power than any speaker has enjoyed since the time of 'Czar' Joe Cannon did in the early 1900s," according to an Oct. 11, 1973, Associated Press profile.
Twice, he was next in line for the presidency during the Republican Nixon administration. The first came after Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973 after a bribery scandal and federal tax evasion conviction. Albert was a heartbeat from the presidency until Gerald Ford was confirmed as vice president.
Watergate was boiling and talk of impeaching Nixon was growing. It presented a chance for a Democrat to take the presidency.
"Get off your goddamned ass, and we can take this presidency," Albert recalled in a 1982 Washington Post interview.
Other Democrats made more understated suggestions on how to capitalize on the opportunity. Albert was prepared for the presidency — given Secret Service protection and a direct line to the White House. But he didn't make special moves to promote himself.
"I knew better than that. My instincts were against that … but I thought about it all the time. I thought about the possibility, what am I going to do and how will it come out?" Albert told the Washington Post.
Former adviser to President John F. Kennedy, Theodore C. Sorensen, wrote a contingency plan in case Albert found himself as president. Recommendations were to continue with Ford as the vice president and move the country toward unity.
Basically, drop the division and engage with the opposing party to bring the country out of the darkness.
"It was, of course, a period of political and emotional turmoil," Sorensen told the Washington Post. "We knew that the future of the presidency was in doubt and, with the office of vice president vacant, the country faced the possibility of unprecedented political succession in which the Democrats might take over the executive branch without having been chosen for that role in an election.
"I don't believe there was any sense of partisan glee or desire to push such a change, but there was concern that if it came about it be done in the most responsible fashion possible."
Albert didn't push for Nixon's resignation after the Watergate story broke. Only after Nixon fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in the famous Saturday Night Massacre did Albert get on board with impeachment proceedings.
Even during the hearings, Albert showed restraint, saying that "these things need to be threshed out, that we should get the facts out in to the open. The matter should be disposed of and we can't dispose of it without getting the facts out into the open."