Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma teachers showing gains in pay, but student investment sliding toward the bottom

If Oklahoma lawmakers are not vigilant, public education is going to lose ground on the gains made in teacher funding.

Data released in the past couple of weeks show Oklahoma far behind in per-pupil spending but making small steps in the rankings for teacher pay. However, the surrounding states are making greater investments in teacher salaries, opening the door to a backslide.

This is concerning because Oklahoma is already dealing with a teacher shortage that turned into a crisis. This year, the state Education Department approved a record of 3,833 emergency teaching certificates, 500 more than last year. Only 32 were approved in 2011.

The market for professionally trained and experienced educators is fierce. The National Education Association has gathered information on teacher salary and benefits from each state. The rankings are based on the same criteria, stripping away subjective measures such as cost-of-living and sticking with the raw numbers.

The average Oklahoma teacher this school year will earn about $54,804 in pay and benefits. That includes retirement and health care; it is not their take-home pay. The state ranks 35th in this measure.

That is a 21% jump over the past six years, when the average compensation was $45,292 and near the bottom nationally. The April 2018 statewide teacher walkout forced the Legislature's hand to increase pay, and it helped.

At the same time, the surrounding states were already putting money into teacher pay and benefits to widen their potential employee pool. The average regional teacher compensation package is $55,235. Oklahoma ranks fourth behind Texas, Colorado and Kansas.

Oklahoma would need to raise teacher compensation by $4,000 to reach second place, if the other states don't continue increasing pay.

Researchers and educators have relied on the annual NEA teacher report for more than 50 years because it has the best access to — and analysis of — data.

This year, the report includes a section looking at the national trend in compensation when set against inflation. A section gives the current dollar and constant dollar (inflation-adjusted) amounts.

"Significant differences exist between average salaries in current dollars versus constant dollars. Current-dollar growth over the years since 2012-13 has been substantial for both instructional staff and classroom teachers. In contrast, when the effects of price inflation are considered, the average classroom teacher salary decreased by an estimated 3.9% from 2012-13 to 2021-22, while the average salary for instructional staff declined by an estimated 3.5%."

Pay isn't everything when educators choose where to work. The resources and school environment play a critical role, too.

The best indicator for that is per-pupil spending. It's a reflection of what is available for students in programming, curriculum and extracurricular activities.

The most accurate source for per-pupil expenditures is the National Center for Education Statistics, which released new information last week. It shows a more grim picture for Oklahoma public schools.

The report shows per-pupil spending of $9,395, putting Oklahoma at 46th in the nation. The only states ranking lower are Arizona ($8,694), Idaho ($8,337) and Utah ($8,257).

Per-pupil spending is the average for all public school students, including those requiring more investment to meet their needs, such as students with disabilities, English-language learners and those coming from impoverished areas or experiencing trauma.

Texas has been Oklahoma's biggest competitor for educators and historically came close to matching the state in per-pupil spending. The Lone Star State now outspends Oklahoma by $1,000 per student, at an average $10,394 per pupil.

But Texas ranks fourth in the six-state region. The leader in per-pupil spending is Kansas ($11,960), followed by Colorado ($11,583), Missouri ($11,397), Texas and Arkansas ($10,369).

To keep up with our neighbors, Oklahoma lawmakers must place a priority on public school spending.

Arguments about cost-of-living or other subjective economic factors fall flat when looking at these reports. The difference in cost to live in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas or Texas doesn't change much from Oklahoma, particularly among comparably sized cities.

Of course living in coastal areas is more expensive, but that's not where Oklahoma teachers are being lured.

There is another aspect to the current state of public education: respect.

National political cultural crusades have swept into Oklahoma, distracting conversations from finding solutions to actual problems. The occasional closure of schools due to a lack of staff is a far greater problem than what books are in the libraries.

It's been disheartening and infuriating to see attacks on educators based on hearsay or assumptions.

A small group of lawmakers are working on a budget agreement behind closed doors. Let's hope they ignore the rhetoric and put public education at the forefront.

That investment determines the long-term economic development and prosperity of Oklahoma.

