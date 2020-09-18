Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma prisons show symptoms of the disease of systemic racism

That means the disparity begins well before court convenes and continues through the term of incarceration.

In an interview with The Harvard Gazette, one of its researchers, Brook Hopkins, noted, "It’s not just disparate treatment by police, prosecutors or judges once somebody is in the system. There is also a legislative piece. We have certain behaviors that are considered a risk to public safety that are treated differently based on stereotypes about who engages in those behaviors."

The Massachusetts report is notable for having leadership and cooperation from the state's highest court officer, showing a desire for change.

While most agencies and individuals were willing to hand over data for analysis, some information was difficult to get. Either agencies don't collect information, don't collect it efficiently or are reluctant to share.

This type of work is tedious, difficult and necessary. There ought to be more seamless data collections at all levels as a matter of good governance and transparency.

Oklahoma could use such a massive project with leaders from across the spectrum.