Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma needs political will to get child well-being out of the bottom 10

Health departments played key roles in these efforts, as well.

Attention on Oklahoma’s very high incarceration rates, including the world’s highest among women, prompted reforms through initiative petitions and legislation. It has made a dent in keeping families together, particularly in the metro areas.

Still, the ranking has been stubborn. Oklahoma continues to trail other states in how it treats and serves its children.

So, what is the leading indicator? It’s something that has always been present.

Poverty: It touches on every aspect of a family.

Income is the deciding factor in whether a sick child goes to a doctor or mental health counselor. Parents weigh the cost of an after-school program against having a kid return to an empty home.

It determines the kinds of foods children eat, what type of transportation gets them to school, where they live and whether activities such as sports and band are possible.

The tenor of a home changes when parents are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment and uncertainty.