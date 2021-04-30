Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma joins other state supreme courts in not reflecting America's diversity

Oklahoma is one of about 12 states using a merit-based system for nominating justices to its two highest courts. The state supreme court has the final word on civil matters, and the court of criminal appeals is the last stop for criminal decisions.

On the nine-member Oklahoma Supreme Court, two are women, Noma Gurich and Yvonne Kauger. Two justices are citizens of Native American tribes — Dustin Rowe of the Chickasaw Nation and Douglas Combs of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

On the five-member Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, one is a woman (Dana Kuehn) and one is Black (David B. Lewis).

That puts the diversity at about 23% percent of women and 23% people of color on each court. Among the general population, Oklahoma has about 50% women and 35% people of color.

None of the jurists on either court is an open member of the LGBTQ community.

It appears the system for nominating judges needs work to reflect the state's population and to have more varied professional backgrounds.

"Look at the demographics of our current and former state supreme court justices. It is far, far from diverse," Thai said. "Our system does not work well at diversifying the judiciary."