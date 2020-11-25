Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma is a green bean casserole, dressing kind of Thanksgiving state

Rolls are not a side dish at Thanksgiving; they are a utensil for soaking gravy and swooping up potatoes and dressing.
Side dishes are things mixed, smashed, fried, baked, sautéd and combined with butter, cheese, cream and all the goodness of comfort food. Bread does not fit this category.
That’s my reaction to the latest lighthearted online state-by-state listing making the social media rounds. It’s from the career advice site Zippia using Google searches to find the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes for each state.
Oklahomans like rolls, apparently a lot. The state joins Utah, Missouri and West Virginia in serving up dinner rolls as the top entrée partner.
South Dakota got fancy with crescent rolls, and Oregon prefers biscuits above all else.
Bread is the Thanksgiving workhorse, usually chosen off the package shelves based on cost and sturdiness. It’s not a true side.
The No. 1 turkey sidekick is mashed potatoes, landing as most popular among 10 states in this report. Now, that’s a real side dish.
Each year, those in my kitchen debate the appropriate lump ratio and benefits of leaving on the skins. There is an art to getting just the right amount of butter, sour cream and garlic.
If mashed potatoes aren’t on the table, my brother-in-law will insist on a do-over Thanksgiving.
That same New York-born-and-bred brother-in-law states that stuffing is a must-have. I don’t know of this stuffing he references, but dressing is something of a family tradition.
Stuffing goes into something; dressing makes a turkey shine, no matter if on the inside or outside. It “dresses” up the main act.
The online survey couldn’t land on the right term either. The northerners in Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Jersey choose stuffing.
Alabama stands firm as dressing for its choice, then Louisiana had to get all particular with cornbread dressing.
Dressing is a controversial type of staple with preferences ranging from the drier cornmeal variety to the wetter bread-and-broth foundation.
I will fight with my bare fists the person attempting to put an oyster into my dressing. Mushrooms, however, are a wonderful improvement.
Mac and cheese dominated in the Southern states, from Delaware to Georgia. Thanksgiving clearly does not concern itself with too many carbs.
Nothing can be called a holiday gathering unless a casserole is passed around the table.
Support Local Journalism
Oklahoma does its casseroles well, from sweet potato to tater tot. If our state has a favorite site, good bet it’s the one with green beans, cream of mushroom soup and those weird fried onions on top.
A couple of states got it right with top sides of broccoli and cheese casserole; three states must have sweet potatoes (likely topped with marshmallows); and seven states are grateful with green bean casserole.
There is a tug-of-war over corn. Kansas wants it creamed. Iowa wants it plain.
Those are the bulk of vegetables, all rightly soaked in butter and cream. Time eventually will put Brussels spouts on the top ballot, best wrapped in bacon. Somewhere glazed carrots makes the menu, but not without brown sugar in the sauce.
The list says Wyoming’s favorite side is brown gravy; Arkansas wants cream gravy, and Hawaii likes turkey gravy.
These, like bread, are not sides. A gravy is a Thanksgiving mandate. With several good packages available at the market, there is no need to waste time making one from scratch.
There were some other offbeat sides, like Indiana with deviled eggs (clearly an appetizer) and New Hampshire with cranberry sauce (only if from real berries and not the can).
Who knows what is happening in Maine. Side salad was the top winner there.
Seriously? A salad at Thanksgiving! I bet they put oysters in stuffing too.
What’s missing are pies. For Thanksgiving, pie can be considered a side dish, just like it can be considered breakfast anytime.
I will take pecan, my husband prefers apple. To date, I refuse to acknowledge rhubarb after my Mawmaw tricked me into a bite. Ew!
This year will be different as most families contain their feasts to households only. It may be of comfort to break out the old family recipes or cook something new, like a duck.
No matter your choice, be sure to get the Hawaiian rolls and don’t forget to make the green bean casserole.
