Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma is a green bean casserole, dressing kind of Thanksgiving state

Oklahoma does its casseroles well, from sweet potato to tater tot. If our state has a favorite site, good bet it’s the one with green beans, cream of mushroom soup and those weird fried onions on top.

A couple of states got it right with top sides of broccoli and cheese casserole; three states must have sweet potatoes (likely topped with marshmallows); and seven states are grateful with green bean casserole.

There is a tug-of-war over corn. Kansas wants it creamed. Iowa wants it plain.

Those are the bulk of vegetables, all rightly soaked in butter and cream. Time eventually will put Brussels spouts on the top ballot, best wrapped in bacon. Somewhere glazed carrots makes the menu, but not without brown sugar in the sauce.

The list says Wyoming’s favorite side is brown gravy; Arkansas wants cream gravy, and Hawaii likes turkey gravy.

These, like bread, are not sides. A gravy is a Thanksgiving mandate. With several good packages available at the market, there is no need to waste time making one from scratch.

There were some other offbeat sides, like Indiana with deviled eggs (clearly an appetizer) and New Hampshire with cranberry sauce (only if from real berries and not the can).