Oklahoma doesn't have a teacher shortage; it has a shortage of respect and retention.

For a little more than 10 years, professional teachers have been opting out of the industry, choosing careers with better pay and less headaches. The pandemic created a surge of that trend, putting the state in our current crisis and public education in an unfair culture war.

Don't believe districts are in an emergency situation for teachers? Just look at emergency certifications granted by the state school board.

Decades ago, a district asking for a person to teach without a certification was a major request. During the 1990s era of State Superintendent Sandy Garrett (when I covered the board on occasion), such applications required full-out hearings.

If there were five emergency certification requests on an agenda, it would add at least three hours.

That's how it ought to be viewed. When putting an unqualified, or at best under-qualified, person in a classroom, that's a serious move. It means that adult does not have a degree or didn't pass certifications to assess their subject knowledge, ability to manage children or state-required standards.

Those former hearings involved testimony from superintendents, applicants and sometimes district board members and staff. The applicant's academic and employment records were reviewed.

District officials had to prove in-person before the state board that every avenue had been exhausted to fill a position with a qualified teacher.

Now, thousands are approved like a consent agenda, with little to no review by state school board members. It's like Oklahoma has given up trying to find professional teachers and is cool with anyone without a criminal background.

In 2011-2012, the state granted 32 emergency certifications, an alarming number at the time. Then, it jumped to 97 the following year.

The line kept moving up. When teachers walked out and to the Capitol in 2018, there were 3,038 emergency certified people in classrooms. It increased slightly the next year, but it was poised to turn around in 2020-21 when about 2,800 were granted.

That was short-lived as the pandemic set in. A record of about 3,600 emergency certifications were approved last year, only to be shattered by the 3,800 so far this year.

The exodus of trained teachers isn't surprising considering how extremists have targeted them with politicized rhetoric steeped in conspiracy and anti-public school talking points from national right-wing pundits.

Even vile accusations of crimes like grooming children for sexual victimization or distributing pornography to students are being thrown around like that's a normal thing to say.

Those have morphed into dangerous actions like House Bill 1775 that is causing educators to avoid teaching certain subjects, and activists are being successful in banning certain books in schools. The discriminatory actions against transgender children is going to be a historical embarrassment.

The disrespect is painful to watch and the disinformation frustrating to fight. It's serves as a distraction to actual needs and challenges.

In reality, there is urgency in getting credentialed teachers into classrooms and enough support staff for jobs like bus drivers, cafeteria workers and special education paraprofessionals. Schools also need more teachers and staff to lower class sizes and offer more courses.

Student outcomes have been disappointing because the state has relied on unqualified teachers for more than a decade.

But we have enough teachers. Right now, about 33,000 people in Oklahoma have a current teaching certification, but they are choosing to stay out of the classroom. Of that total, 3,000 are older than the typical retirement age of 65.

Think on that. If Oklahoma needs about 4,000 teachers, we have about 30,000 who could take those jobs, but don't want them.

In 2017, the state Education Department completed a comprehensive survey on why educators retained their certification but didn't work as teachers.

A task force report found that pay was a top concern followed by classroom management problems and lack of autonomy in making instructional decisions. The pay raise following the 2018 walkout helped but hasn't kept up with surrounding states.

Increased discipline problems have been linked to Oklahoma's high rate of Adverse Childhood Experiences and rising youth mental health needs. Kids bring that background into schools not equipped with the right resources.

Professional teachers and administrators are implementing more trauma-informed instruction and discipline. More must be provided to help schools and keep these educators.

Oklahoma can turn this around, but it starts with trust and relationship building with professional teachers. We need to get some of those 33,000 back into our schools, and it starts with respect and shutting down the zealots.