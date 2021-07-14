Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma DHS took about a decade to find true progress in foster care

Advocates from law enforcement to nonprofit leaders fought against closing shelters.

Nationally, shelters fell out of favor as research showed congregate care often causes more harm. Tulsa’s Laura Dester shelter closed in June 2018.

The Legislature has kept funds going into foster care, including upping payments to foster parents. DHS foster care is at full staff.

Lowry said the redesigned continuum of care better tracks children and services needed. It also broadens the types of services available.

“The state is stepping up with the kinds of services that will be much better at providing resources for foster homes and provide for foster children,” Lowry said. “It took a long time for them to get there, but they are there now, and we are happy for that.”

This Oklahoma experience isn’t unique. Other states have similarly needed a decade or so to change the course and culture of its foster system.

If the state maintains this progress for two years, the Pinnacle Plan goals will be realized.