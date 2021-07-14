Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma DHS took about a decade to find true progress in foster care

It took nearly a decade, but Oklahoma’s foster care system finally reached a point of true progress.
The latest report about an improvement plan that began in 2012 at the state Department of Human Services shows every area is at a “good faith effort,” as deemed by independent monitors called “co-neutrals.”
This is an important moment because the end of the transformational journey that started in federal court is within sight.
“There are many areas that have not hit the target, but we are glad they have made progress,” said attorney Marcia Robinson Lowry, who filed the lawsuit in 2008 on behalf of nine children who allegedly were abused and neglected in foster care.
“Many plans (DHS) have are promising, and the co-neutrals graded them on that. They have done well and will be watching (DHS) carefully in the next two years to see if they reach the goals. They are being proactive, certainly during a very, very difficult time of the pandemic. It is a good measure and good achievement.”
Lowry filed the class-action suit as executive director of New York-based Children’s Rights, which sought improvements in child welfare in 22 states and the District of Columbia. She is now doing similar work at the nonprofit A Better Childhood.
Most states went into a consent decree or settlement agreement. Oklahoma negotiated an unusual type of settlement. The parties agreed to an improvement plan in 15 areas with specific goals and target dates.
A three-person panel, the co-neutrals, issues regular reports. That plan was eventually named the Pinnacle Plan.
The state hailed it as a victory because it wasn’t a court order. But plaintiffs always had the option of refiling in court if the Pinnacle Plan wasn’t being taken seriously.
Big hurdles existed in ending the use of emergency shelters, significantly increasing the number of available foster homes, and providing enough resources for children experiencing trauma or who have physical, developmental and behavioral disabilities.
Advocates from law enforcement to nonprofit leaders fought against closing shelters.
Nationally, shelters fell out of favor as research showed congregate care often causes more harm. Tulsa’s Laura Dester shelter closed in June 2018.
The Legislature has kept funds going into foster care, including upping payments to foster parents. DHS foster care is at full staff.
Lowry said the redesigned continuum of care better tracks children and services needed. It also broadens the types of services available.
“The state is stepping up with the kinds of services that will be much better at providing resources for foster homes and provide for foster children,” Lowry said. “It took a long time for them to get there, but they are there now, and we are happy for that.”
This Oklahoma experience isn’t unique. Other states have similarly needed a decade or so to change the course and culture of its foster system.
If the state maintains this progress for two years, the Pinnacle Plan goals will be realized.
“It will stand on its own,” Lowry said. “The state can choose to continue the Pinnacle Plan or do some more innovation; it would be up to the state.”
Even when the Pinnacle Plan goals are reached, that won’t truly be the end. Good institutions evolve with changing times.
“This is a good step, and we’re very, very pleased with it,” Lowry said. “We like very much the people running the agency, the innovations, how they have reached out to us and done things in a difficult time of pandemic.
“The issue is whether that can be sustained, and we think they can.”
