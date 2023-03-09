An investigative report from Animal Wellness Action found that tens of thousands of fighting birds bred and trained in Oklahoma go to Mexico and the Philippines. The activist group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness — or SHARK — used undercover cameras to show illegal cockfights in Oklahoma and drones to video record rural land used for raising fighting birds.

These groups say no arrests have been made in counties well-known for illegal cockfighting rings, including Atoka, Coal, LeFlore, Marshall and McCurtain.

In a recent op-ed, Col. Thomas Pool, a Lawton native who was the Guam territorial veterinarian, reported that 40% of about 11,500 fighting birds entering the territory for illegal cockfights in the last five years came from Oklahoma.

All these different groups and individuals have photos, videos, receipts, shipping invoices and other evidence that could be used in prosecutions. In one case, an Oklahoman is featured on the cover of a magazine about cockfighting. A Jan. 18 New York Times article about illegal cockfighting profiled a cockfighter breeder in Stringtown.

Cockfighting has a public health aspect that people ought to take more seriously after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pool and fellow veterinarian James Keen published research on the link between cockfighting and the proliferation of avian diseases. Viruses jumping from birds to human is rare, but the science shows it is possible and potentially dangerous.

At a minimum, the spread of avian diseases disrupts the international food supply and increases the cost of eggs.

"Gamefowl are high-risk disease vectors and reservoirs because they are widely sold and traded, deliberately mixed under stressful conditions at fighting derbies, reared under poor biosecurity, and employ husbandry or fighting practices that spread disease," according to a summary of the veterinarians' work.

Oklahoma voters had their say on this issue two decades ago. It's frustrating that law enforcement agencies in some parts of Oklahoma are turning a blind eye to crime, particularly one that breeds cruelty and disease.

Watering down penalties would tarnish the state's reputation and only aid lawbreakers. The Legislature ought to bypass coddling these criminals and focus on making sure the law is enforced, instead.