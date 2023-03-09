For cockfighters in Oklahoma, the chickens never come home to roost, and they have friends wanting to keep it that way.
Despite more than 20 years of this purposeless blood sport's being illegal, a legislative measure supported by a political action committee seeks to downplay the penalties. Evidence is mounting that Oklahoma, including some in law enforcement, are ignoring this underground criminal network.
As former Attorney General Drew Edmondson points out, "The problem is not that the penalties are too high; the problem is that (the law) is not being effectively enforced."
Cockfighting is a grotesque display of animal cruelty that puts knives on the legs of birds to slice apart other birds. It's a spectacle of barbarism of gouged eyes, punctured organs and blood.
The only reason these fights are held is for illegal gambling, which naturally attracts weapons, drugs and other crime.
Those are reasons why Oklahoma voters approved in 2002 State Question 687, which banned cockfighting. It is a felony to hold, encourage or witness a cockfight. Keeping birds for fighting purposes is also illegal. Violators are supposed to face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Cockfighting is illegal in all states and the 16 U.S. territories. Federal law makes it a crime to knowingly sell, buy, possess, train, transport, deliver or receive fighting chickens across state lines.
There is no reason to be raising fighting birds.
The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a registered political action committee, backs proposals to help cockfighters and prevent the kind of drone surveillance that has located cockfighting breeders. The Ethics Commission shows at least 50 legislators have received donations of between $500 and $2,500.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, is leading the charge to lower penalties. His House Bill 3283 would allow county-by-county votes to reduce cockfighting crimes to misdemeanors. The bill passed out of the Criminal Justice Corrections Committee by a 5-0 vote.
In a recent press conference, Edmondson called that proposed hodgepodge criminal classification ludicrous.
“At no time in the history of the state of Oklahoma has the Oklahoma Legislature given the option to counties to take felonies and reduce them to misdemeanors,” Edmondson said. “There is no reason to do this for the blood sport of cockfighting.”
Humphrey argues that his bill is about criminal justice reform, equating it to the voter-approved reduction in penalties for some drug-possession crimes. That's conflating two different things.
Criminal justice reform around addiction and drugs is about decriminalizing brain health disorders. Cockfighting is not a mental health disease; it's organized crime and animal abuse.
Humphrey has stated in legislative discussions that no one has died from cockfighting. That's another simplification.
Cockfighting is a brutal death game playing into the worst of human behavior. Numerous reports over decades find that those who engage in animal cruelty are more likely to be violent to other people. That isn't limited to harming cats and dogs; it includes cockfighting.
The only reason this could be back on Oklahoma's radar is a proliferation of cockfighting going unprosecuted.
Data from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council indicates that since cockfighting has been illegal, only six people have gone to prison for the crime. Two who received the maximum 10 years also had other felonies such as grand larceny, sex offenses and drug dealing. Also, there have been only 29 total enforcement actions related to cockfighting in all counties but Oklahoma County, which hasn't reported.
An investigative report from Animal Wellness Action found that tens of thousands of fighting birds bred and trained in Oklahoma go to Mexico and the Philippines. The activist group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness — or SHARK — used undercover cameras to show illegal cockfights in Oklahoma and drones to video record rural land used for raising fighting birds.
These groups say no arrests have been made in counties well-known for illegal cockfighting rings, including Atoka, Coal, LeFlore, Marshall and McCurtain.
In a recent op-ed, Col. Thomas Pool, a Lawton native who was the Guam territorial veterinarian, reported that 40% of about 11,500 fighting birds entering the territory for illegal cockfights in the last five years came from Oklahoma.
All these different groups and individuals have photos, videos, receipts, shipping invoices and other evidence that could be used in prosecutions. In one case, an Oklahoman is featured on the cover of a magazine about cockfighting. A Jan. 18 New York Times article about illegal cockfighting profiled a cockfighter breeder in Stringtown.
Cockfighting has a public health aspect that people ought to take more seriously after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pool and fellow veterinarian James Keen published research on the link between cockfighting and the proliferation of avian diseases. Viruses jumping from birds to human is rare, but the science shows it is possible and potentially dangerous.
At a minimum, the spread of avian diseases disrupts the international food supply and increases the cost of eggs.
"Gamefowl are high-risk disease vectors and reservoirs because they are widely sold and traded, deliberately mixed under stressful conditions at fighting derbies, reared under poor biosecurity, and employ husbandry or fighting practices that spread disease," according to a summary of the veterinarians' work.
Oklahoma voters had their say on this issue two decades ago. It's frustrating that law enforcement agencies in some parts of Oklahoma are turning a blind eye to crime, particularly one that breeds cruelty and disease.
Watering down penalties would tarnish the state's reputation and only aid lawbreakers. The Legislature ought to bypass coddling these criminals and focus on making sure the law is enforced, instead.