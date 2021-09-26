Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma can do simple things to reduce trauma for children of incarcerated parents

About 96,000 Oklahoma children younger than 18 have had a parent incarcerated during their lives.

“The consistent thing I have found in over 25 years of research is the high level of depression and anxiety in their children,” said University of Oklahoma professor and researcher Susan Sharp.

“When (the children) hit their teens, substance abuse starts happening. In very young children, especially babies born to mothers in prison and taken away at birth, they develop attachment disorders. And they are at very high risk of engaging in criminal activities themselves — seven times more likely than other children.”

Oklahoma does not formally gather information about children who are left behind when a parent goes to prison. Sharp’s work is based on research estimates.

Less than 10% of children of incarcerated parents are placed in foster care, according to those testifying. For the rest, they could be with their other parent or maybe with an extended family member or friend. No one really knows, making their well-being difficult to track.

Those caregivers face increased costs and stress in raising children who are experiencing the trauma of parental separation. That can have lifetime affects on a child’s health, education and relationships.