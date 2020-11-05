Ginnie Graham: Now that the election is over, it's time to mend our scorched earth

The same percentage said the overall current political climate ranks as a high stressor, and 77% have serious worries about the country’s future.

This is a bipartisan problem with similar findings across political ideology.

Mental health experts say this comes from feeling a loss of control and fear of the unknown. People can lose sleep, develop physical ailments, become short-tempered or irrationally lose trust in others.

So, what now? How do we bring this anxiety down? How do we re-establish bonds with others we once enjoyed?

Start by taking a breath and having a priority check. Examine the people you want in your life and how you treat others, whether those are loved ones or strangers.

If more people are avoiding and dropping you from social interaction, perhaps that’s a sign for introspection.

To bring down stress, tips from the American Psychological Association focus on self-care, like taking a break from social media, eating healthy, getting exercise and staying active with meaningful activities.

I’d add a little home aromatherapy, dancing around the house to your favorite college hits and finally cleaning out the garage, closet or junk drawers.