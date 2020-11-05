Ginnie Graham: Now that the election is over, it's time to mend our scorched earth

The election is over; the votes are in, so now what?
In this time of waiting for the loose ends of a brutal political season to be tied, we are presented a chance for reflection.
It already was a tough year leading up to Election Day with jobs and education upended by a once-in-a-century pandemic. The mental health of our communities has taken a beating as we work to save our physical health from a deadly virus.
The COVID-19 virus remains. It hasn’t gone way, and Oklahoma leaders still need to deal with it more aggressively. Election year politics only widened differences at a time when we needed unity.
As campaigns ramped up, candidates and political action groups opted for gas and flames over old-school mudslinging. All we have now is scorched earth.
I don’t know one person who hasn’t culled relationships on social media and in person. It’s a hangover of bad feelings and high anxiety.
There has emerged a term for this: election stress.
More than two-thirds of Americans (68%) said the presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives, a jump from 52% four years ago, according to The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association.
The same percentage said the overall current political climate ranks as a high stressor, and 77% have serious worries about the country’s future.
This is a bipartisan problem with similar findings across political ideology.
Mental health experts say this comes from feeling a loss of control and fear of the unknown. People can lose sleep, develop physical ailments, become short-tempered or irrationally lose trust in others.
So, what now? How do we bring this anxiety down? How do we re-establish bonds with others we once enjoyed?
Start by taking a breath and having a priority check. Examine the people you want in your life and how you treat others, whether those are loved ones or strangers.
If more people are avoiding and dropping you from social interaction, perhaps that’s a sign for introspection.
To bring down stress, tips from the American Psychological Association focus on self-care, like taking a break from social media, eating healthy, getting exercise and staying active with meaningful activities.
I’d add a little home aromatherapy, dancing around the house to your favorite college hits and finally cleaning out the garage, closet or junk drawers.
Two suggestions from the psychological association stand out: Focus on what you can control and keep in regular touch with at least a couple of close friends.
That’s good advice when facing any hardship.
Connections are important, making this year so difficult because we must avoid gatherings and possibly lose friendships over things like nasty online memes, name-calling or judgmental statements.
My lifelines have been my sister, Mom and a close college friend, Gail. They send regular texts asking about my stress level, even while dealing with their own chaotic lives.
It’s amazing how a one-sentence text can lighten a dark mood.
In thinking about the post-election reconstruction, I want a kinder community, not one always in agreement. What a boring world it would be if everyone thought the same.
Divisions and disagreements have always been part of any community. The measure of our character lies in how we deal with such differences.
The old notion that we should avoid talking politics or religion was never appealing to me. It served ignorance. Or, perhaps I didn’t spend much time in polite society.
The better option is having conversations about tough subjects but in a productive way. The trick is to do as much listening as talking.
Some people will not change from their tendencies to pick fights, share falsehoods or stir up trouble. I cannot change that.
I can control what I put into the world. It doesn’t mean all Oprah-esk niceties. It does mean being professional, even courteous, while arguing an opposing position.
By coming back to the relationships I had put aside these last few months, I believe hurt feelings can be repaired. It may be in baby steps by limiting the political talk, but there’s more to life than an election.
Some of the connections I had with people may be lost. Some meanness, some aggression just can’t be dialed back.
What comes next depends on a lot of factors. It won’t rise or fall solely on our political leadership.
It will be shaped by the actions of each of us.
