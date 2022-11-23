Ginnie Graham: New nonprofit a game-changer for women entering construction trades

Every time my house needs something done — leaking pipes, new electrical sockets or work on a deck — I'm wondering how to find a woman for the work.

It's nothing against the fellas out there. But even when I'm looking for a new car, there is something about negotiating with a woman that makes me feel more confident in the ultimate choice I make. Girl talk holds that much power.

But in construction, it's a hard find. In Oklahoma, only 3.5% of workers are women. That is in an industry hurting for workers.

A new and visionary nonprofit plans to change that. Women Accessing Non-Traditional Trade, called WANTT, was created as a 501c3 nonprofit earlier this year to offer a free, 8-week pre-apprenticeship training program for women to introduce construction and work skills.

It came out of an experience Margot Heyne-Bell had 40 years ago in Seattle when she couldn't get accepted into an electrical apprenticeship. She didn't give up.

Everything changed after she found a local pre-apprenticeship program recruiting women into construction and manufacturing professions. The program, called ANEW, was a certificated training that introduced skills and provided a direct pathway into a job.

"I knew once I had a community of women who I could talk to about different concerns that was exactly what I was looking for," she said. "It took participating in that program to get me into an apprenticeship. The certificate meant something."

Heyne-Bell spent more than 20 years as an electrical inspector for the city of Tulsa and always wanted to create a similar program in the city. Now is a good time for that to launch.

The trades are in a workforce shortage. A recent survey from the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk found 93% of construction companies have positions available and 91% of those firms are having trouble filling some of those jobs, especially among the trades working on-site.

WANTT board member Cassie Hammond has been with the Laborers Local 107 in Tulsa for 21 years and has seen an uptick in women seeking trade jobs. She said local companies are embracing the new program for potential long-term workers.

"The tide is turning," Hammond said. "The labor shortage will continue to get worse and worse if we do not tap into the market for women. With mentors, we can show the avenue open to them and provide tools to make them successful. And, we are showing all these employers the women with the potential to be the possible solution to the labor shortage. I've gotten zero negative reaction."

Part of the pre-apprenticeship busts the myth that these trades require a male physicality.

"You pick your trade accordingly. But I'm 5-foot-3-inches and never ran into anything I couldn't handle," Heyne-Bell said. "Some things scared me right up to the end. But in an electrical apprenticeship, you have time to learn. It's the willingness to learn that's important."

Hammond said women bring a unique way of thinking to a job site. For example, instead of hefting a 50-pound bag of concrete over a shoulder, women may find solutions in a team or hauling equipment.

"There are a lot of different aspects on a construction side. You don't need big muscles but brain muscle," she said. "It's about having a work ethic and knowledge to work smarter not harder. A person can use their body in a different way to accomplish a task. Women can get there, but we may take a different route to get there."

Retired engineer Laura Stauffer, who has more than 40 years of experience in oil and gas, signed on as a co-founder. She said the training will boost the confidence of women entering these male-dominated trades.

"They realize they are as good as any man on the job," Stauffer said. "There are a few women in the construction industry, and they are looking to be a mentor to other women. That is part of what we will do. Our students will have someone to go to with questions."

The founders quickly got support in launching the program, including a matching grant and technical assistance from Mona and Mark Whitmire, who partnered with RIP Medical Debt that wiped out millions of outstanding health care debt in Oklahoma. Mona Whitmire sits on the board.

Williams provided a donation, and the U.S. Department of Labor awarded a $97,500 reimbursable, two-year grant. Another $18,000 has been raised from individual donors.

Tulsa Tech is providing classroom space. Hilti has generously donated tools that will be used in the classroom.

The technical skills instructor will be John Staires, a retired city electrical and building inspector who holds national certifications and state inspector licenses for residential and commercial work in plumbing, building, mechanical and electrical.

Board member Amy Reynolds, with more than 30 years experience as an educator, will handle other essential job skills such as confidence building, career readiness, financial literacy and communication.

The first cohort of between six and 10 women is expected in February. Applications are being accepted through December online at wantt.org.

"We want women who are interested in working with their hands, learning how to put things together, have a desire and willingness to show up and do the work," Stauffer said. "We're looking for women who aren't afraid of something different."

The training will encompass hard skills, such as OSHA 10 certification, power/hand tools, blueprint reading, construction math and CPR basics. Soft skills to be introduced are workplace conflict resolution, physical readiness, time management, communication and personal finances. Classes will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Getting more women into the field potentially puts more onto the path to leadership.

"This could be a total game-changer seeing women on the management side," Hammond said. "We are seeing a lot more women in corporate America, but we aren't seeing women in management in construction positions."

A selling point for women to enter trades is salary, which increases with experiences and certification, and pensions. The industries have high earning potential.

"This is a path to a different life," Stauffer said. "Women getting into construction can set whatever goals they want, whether that's owning their own plumbing company or becoming a project manager. It opens up a door. With this pre-apprenticeship, it's opening that door, giving confidence and letting them know they are not alone."