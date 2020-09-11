Ginnie Graham: Navigating an 'Inferno' to get unemployment benefits

Reading Dante’s “Inferno” while navigating Oklahoma’s unemployment system wasn’t the best pick for my pleasure reading, hitting a bit too close to home.
Bureaucratic hell was well-understood by the 14th century Italian poet — complete with a type of waiting room in a couple of the realms — who described a circular descent into the Earth’s fiery core.
The more I studied the meaning of the dense allegory, the more it became a metaphor for my modern-day experience seeking unemployment benefits for two weeks of furlough.
For me, two weeks without pay isn’t the devastation that so many families and businesses are facing. Some workers are going through months of furlough, layoffs or complete job losses, clearing all theirs savings.
These are the people relying on an unemployment system to meet their basic needs of housing, food and clothing.
Employers have funded unemployment benefits through taxes over the years, and the federal government added an emergency stimulus. This isn’t welfare, it is a benefit to workers who lost income through no fault of their own.
There shouldn’t be a labyrinth of obstacles to get that help.
When the pandemic began in early spring, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission — the state agency tasked with administering the unemployment system — was quickly overwhelmed.
The website portal was outdated and poorly supported. It was difficult to understand and impossible to find an employee.
There was not enough staff, and no plan to ramp up service to meet the rapidly rising demand.
Fraud became a big problem, and everyone sympathizes with unwitting victims. That was me.
When applying in May, my claim was denied because the state’s records showed a previous claim. I have never been unemployed or furloughed in my nearly 30 years of professional life.
Though no notice had been sent to my employer or me, the state paid someone a little over $1,000 for a claim with my Social Security number.
That’s when I stepped through hell’s door, but only into the vestibule.
While not as bad as being chased and stung by insects, it is still a challenge of patience and endurance to find someone to prove an identify and file a legitimate claim.
Four front-line telephone workers promised I was on “high priority” status with assurances of returned calls. After weeks of silence went by, I felt like a jilted prom date.
I did what all frustrated and mad people do in the 21 century: I complained on social media.
Quickly, a small village appeared, full of their own tales of woe, tips for shortcuts and theories as to why this whole mess happened. It’s an odd, yet comforting, fraternity without the T-shirts and parties.
Appearing in this crowd was state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, my representative. As such, she became a guide through this maze. It’s a first for a lawmaker’s constituent services to have proactive outreach to a constituent.
A top suggestion for people needing unemployment benefit help, contact your state representative and senator. Let them work on your behalf and encourage them to find a long-term fix.
Eventually, Prozenvano got me in touch with OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt, who had just recently been given the top job.
Zumwalt was quick to respond, assigning my case to an employee, who lifted my fraud claim but, unfortunately, input the wrong week for my furlough.
That led to the next circle of hell, the Tulsa fairgrounds.
No appointments were available at unemployment offices in Tulsa or the surrounding towns, even as far north as Bartlesville. No amount of calling or online forms was fixing the mistake.
That was when the Unemploymentpalooza Tour came to the River Spirit Expo. The state made national headlines with the pre-dawn lines of desperate temporarily unemployed workers.
I waited five hours, but it was worth it to talk face-to-face to an employee for 15 minutes. The problem appeared solved, but it wasn’t. Only one week of benefits arrived.
Usually, this is when people give up. But, I still in upper hell and had some energy left.
Contacting OESC became part of my day.
Eventually, an agent — after waiting 72 minutes on the phone — diagnosed the issue to that first mistake of the wrong furlough week. A tech person was called, and I had specific instructions to file online.
Nothing in those instructions matched the reality. Another dead end.
I threw a pillow across the room, narrowly missing the cat, accompanied with four-letter words. The cat got even with me later, which is a scenario Dante missed in his hellscape.
This was the fourth circle now. It felt like pushing rocks in a useless labor that annoyed people around me.
Only, it wasn’t out of greed, per Dante’s story, but out of needing that money for some bills.
It was then I pulled out of the Dante way of thinking and sought higher enlightenment.
I threw a Hail Mary.
That was the phrase used when contacting Provenzano and Zumwalt in a last-ditch effort. I was done, defeated and tired of the game. Being late on a couple of payments sounded better than this torture.
Five people I know stopped seeking their benefits. It was too time-consuming, too mentally draining.
That is money that state will not expend, even though there are people who are rightfully owned those funds. This is wrong.
In total, it took more than 11 hours with 10 OESC employees and an intervention from the agency’s director and a state legislator to get benefits for two weeks of furlough. I’m fortunate to have had the time and access.
Through it all, the OESC employees were polite, professional and truly wanted to help. They simply do not have enough resources.
This is an Oklahoma failing. Our lawmakers need to examine what happened, what is currently going wrong and how to prevent a similar future meltdown.
Oklahomans shouldn’t have to go through a figurative inferno to get what the relief they need.
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
