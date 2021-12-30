Ginnie Graham: Most popular column topics of last year were about history, race, COVID and Jan. 6 insurrection

Part of saying goodbye to a year is looking back at what readers valued on the Opinion pages. Whether going by responses or number of online views, readers want discussions about local and state issues.
The national rancor may dominate social media, but that’s not what draws in our readers. Among the top columns, guest op-eds and editorials:
1. “Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues,” June 9 by Joe Conner. He is the publisher of the Fairfax Chief, runs an American Indian health research business and served as an Osage government reform commissioner. He wrote of the historic intersection between two of Oklahoma’s greatest sins.
“The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Osage Reign of Terror in Fairfax are linked by long-standing, damaging systemic racism. It is time to acknowledge what happened and unguardedly accept that systemic inequalities and injustices continue today. It is time to memorialize both tragedies but importantly begin the work of ending social and economic injustice.”
2. “Ginnie Graham: Most pressing issues in Tulsa are growing divides,” Sept. 7. I wrote this column after being asked by several people about the city’s biggest obstacles. Usually, the answer would be education or health care. The pandemic changed that to the growing disparities and divides. This coincided with accepting the position of editor over the Opinion section.
“We need spaces for people to air their viewpoints and experiences in thoughtful and respectful ways. We cannot move forward if we dismiss or ignore each other. That’s why these growing divides are the most pressing issues we face. That’s where the Opinion pages have worth as a meeting place.”
3. “Editorial: Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation must answer for their actions after American democracy is challenged,” Jan. 7. The unsigned editorials appearing in print represent the position of the Editorial Board. The board believed it was irresponsible for Oklahoma’s entire U.S. House delegation and Sen. James Lankford to continue objecting to presidential election results after the violent attack on the Capitol, calling it “an outrageous refusal to accept the democratic process based on a false narrative.”
“Honesty is an essential first quality of leadership, and, except for (Sen. Jim) Inhofe, we saw precious little of it from Oklahoma’s elected leaders in this awful moment and well before it. … American democracy thrives in an honorable but adversarial environment. But those propelled to national leadership by the democratic process must accept its results and speak the full truth to the public.”
4. “Opinion: Oklahoma HB 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing,” May 11 by Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. House Bill 1775 is a controversial law that restricts teaching certain aspects of race and gender in schools. Walters defends the law.
“This bill does not fix all our problems, but it does make clear that in Oklahoma we will not allow our students to be exposed to radical government-mandated indoctrination that teaches students to define themselves by the color of their skin color rather than the content of their character.
“There is always progress to be made, but teaching our children to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us is a pretty good place to start. And that is a great lesson for us all.”
5. “Editorial: Unemployment benefits ought to be distributed in a straight-forward way,” Aug. 15. The Editorial Board took issue with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to disband enhanced unemployment benefits to create an incentive program that covered only 20,000 of the 90,000 people receiving the benefit.
“For those who haven’t found work or for employers frustrated by a lack of applicants, other obstacles may be in the way. This incentive program might not work for them. … Unemployment benefits shouldn’t work like a game show. People who are out of work through no fault of their own should be able to count on their benefits in a straight-forward manner.”
6. “Lankford: Oklahomans and the nation deserve confidence in the election results,” Jan. 5. The op-ed appeared the day before Sen. James Lankford was on the floor of the Senate objecting to Arizona’s electoral votes when insurgents attacked the U.S. Capitol.
“If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I’m prepared to oppose some of the electors on Wednesday since I wouldn’t be able to affirm they were ‘regularly made,’ which is the legal standard. This isn’t about blocking or overturning election results; it’s about trying to pull us all back together with facts after a very contentious election cycle.”
After the violence was contained and the Senate returned, Lankford changed his position and withdrew his objection to the certification.
7. “Wayne Greene: It won’t take much for ‘Killers’ to top ‘The FBI Story’,” Aug. 8. Former Opinion section editor Wayne Greene revisited the 1959 Jimmy Stewart movie about the Osage Nation murders that will be featured in next year’s Martin Scorsese-directed film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He called the nearly 42-year-old movie “poorly written and poorly acted.”
“The biggest problem with the movie is that it tells the story from an almost exclusively white, thoroughly condescending perspective. The Osage barely speak. … It’s not 1959 anymore, so we can hope for a fuller, truer telling of the Osage murders from Scorsese. The real story has a lot more human emotion and ambiguity than Hoover would allow, and it deserves to be told right.”
8. “Editorial: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is tearing down its toll booths … but you still get to pay,” Feb. 9. The board laid out an analysis of the planned all-electronic toll collection, noting that there is no such thing as a free road. The benefits “save OTA money in the long run, which should mean less pressure for higher turnpike tolls. The new system is safer, more fuel-efficient, less polluting and more convenient.”
But there are problems, too, such as “scofflaws who fly through the state one time and ignore the bill when it comes, and people being held responsible when they didn’t incur the costs (such as new used-car owners).
“Neither of those problems lead us to the conclusion that no-cash toll system isn’t a step forward for the turnpike system. If the roads are never going to be toll-free, at least we don’t have to wait for the privilege of paying.”
9. “Editorial: When the White House said Oklahoma’s COVID response was too weak, Gov. Kevin Stitt quit listening,” Jan. 9. The board objected to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to no longer post the reports from President Donald Trump’s White House Task Force on COVID-19. For months, the reports told the state it needed to do more to mitigate the virus spread.
“Stitt is doubling down on his mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis in Oklahoma, and it presages more inaction, more sickness, more economic destruction and more death. The better solution, Gov. Stitt, is to take your fingers out of your ears, stop shouting and start listening.”
10. “How a new Netflix miniseries explains what triggered the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,” June 13 by Tulsa World assistant editor and Editorial Board member Kendrick Marshall. He examines the parallel between the Tulsa Race Massacre and the documentary “When They See Us,” directed by Ava DuVernay, about five young minority men who were wrongly convicted of the brutal 1989 rape of a white woman.
“… those injustices went on unabated because of a multiple century perception that falsely branded black men as predators out to pillage white communities of their wives and daughters. The idea was famously executed in the mainstream consciousness of America with the release of ‘Birth of a Nation’ — a movie (released six years before Tulsa’s race massacre) which depicted the Ku Klux Klan as Avengers-like heroes saving the day from the threat of dangerous black men.”
Featured video: The Tulsa World’s most memorable opinion columns of 2021