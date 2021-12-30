Ginnie Graham: Most popular column topics of last year were about history, race, COVID and Jan. 6 insurrection

Part of saying goodbye to a year is looking back at what readers valued on the Opinion pages. Whether going by responses or number of online views, readers want discussions about local and state issues.

The national rancor may dominate social media, but that’s not what draws in our readers. Among the top columns, guest op-eds and editorials:

1. “Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues,” June 9 by Joe Conner. He is the publisher of the Fairfax Chief, runs an American Indian health research business and served as an Osage government reform commissioner. He wrote of the historic intersection between two of Oklahoma’s greatest sins.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Osage Reign of Terror in Fairfax are linked by long-standing, damaging systemic racism. It is time to acknowledge what happened and unguardedly accept that systemic inequalities and injustices continue today. It is time to memorialize both tragedies but importantly begin the work of ending social and economic injustice.”