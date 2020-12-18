Ginnie Graham: Medical school applications jumping at Oklahoma universities during pandemic

As the pandemic kept science and medicine at the center of the country's conversation this year, young people have applied to become doctors in record numbers.
Nationally, applications are up by about 18% on average, according the Association of American Medical Colleges. That compares to a year-over-year increase of about 3% previously.
Oklahoma is no different.
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine started seeing upticks in applications a few years ago but set an all-time high this year with 2,824, an 86% jump from five years ago.
Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine saw a 32% increase in applications this year, compared to an annual increase of 9% in the prior four years.
Surveys haven't been done to determine the reasons for this sudden interest, but the pandemic is one strong possible explanation.
Just as a wave of young people signed up for military service after the 9/11 tragedy, this crisis is attracting the nation's brightest minds to be part of a long-term solution to public health.
"I think the pandemic has grabbed people's interests, and we are seeing some personable people, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who are representing our profession very well and putting it out front," said Sherri Baker, M.D., associate dean for OU College of Medicine admissions.
"Some people who didn't think about medical school before are thinking about it now. We may not see the effect for two to four years at least. Or, if someone is in high school and wants to do this, it may be six or more years. It will be interesting to follow this."
Oklahoma has been at a shortage of physicians and nurses for years. Each OU College of Medicine class is at 165 students. It would take new funding to expand those class sizes.
The largest growth among applications has been among non-Oklahoma residents. The Oklahoma student applications to OU's College of Medicine hovers between 400 and 450.
"That is scary to me in a way because I'd like to see more of an Oklahoma pool," Baker said. "I'm mandated by the state regents to have no more than 40 non-residents. The Oklahoma taxpayers want me to train people to stay in Oklahoma.
"The state is 48th in the country in the physician-to-population ratio, so we are not even close to the number we need."
Oklahoma has been emphasizing recruitment of students from underserved communities.
In August, the first 54 medical students were accepted into the new Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation. Located in Tahlequah, it is the first on tribal land in the country.
The college focuses on educating primary care physicians with an interest in providing care to native and rural populations in Oklahoma.
At OU College of Medicine, an office of diversity, inclusion and community engagement focuses on attracting students from underrepresented racial and ethnic minority populations and low-income areas. About 25% of its classes come from those groups, Baker said.
"We have to start in high school and likely earlier than that," Baker said. "If there is a fifth-grader interested in science, let's grow that and give them role models. I can't fix this if we don't have qualified academic applicants. We need to start in fourth and fifth grades to make sure they start on a good foot with a solid academic foundation."
The big jumps in medical school applications means stiff competition for students.
Baker said about 98% of medical school students graduate to become full-fledged, practicing physicians. But that 2% is concerning.
"We don't admit students just to weed them out," Baker said. "We want them to be successful."
Undergraduate academic performance and scores from medical college entrance exams are a priority, but that's not all.
Schools have found that students with impressive grade point averages and exams may still struggle.
"There is obviously something other than just academics, so we do a very holistic review," Baker said. "We look at a commitment to teamwork, reliability, resiliency, capacity of improvement, oral communication and cultural competence. We try to get a sense of that before they get into medical school.
"These things are just as important as knowledge."
The pandemic has introduced different types of medicine to the public.
"It's been an eye-opening experience for some to what public health workers do. What is an epidemiologist? What is an mRNA vaccine?" Baker said.
And there are the human-interest stories about how the pandemic affects physicians and health care workers.
Doctors have spoken about crying as they stayed with more and more dying patients, who are alone and isolated from their loved ones. Nurses talk about the stress of double shifts while wearing heavy PPE.
They are separated from their families as they work in hospitals at critical levels of capacity.
Videos online show doctors unable to hug their children when returning home due to fears of spreading virus from their scrubs. Nurses have posted photos of the sometimes chaotic environments and overworked coworkers.
"People have seen not just the science side but great stories about the human side of health care workers," Baker said. "People know doctors are smart people of science, but there has been a lot of focus on the human side. That has been a little silver lining in this."
It's this dedication to life and community that may be attracting these top-notch undergraduates.
Medical students tend to be altruistic by nature. The average medical student entering OU has logged 644 volunteer hours, Baker said.
Many continue to give their time at free medical clinics and doing mission work.
"Oklahomans can be very proud of the people who are choosing to go into medicine," Baker said. "These are wonderful people who have demonstrated a tremendous amount of time to volunteer service. These are good people going into medicine.
"Medicine has a bright future, and Oklahomans should feel good about that and support these people. We are working hard to help and get back to a new normal, though it will not be the same as it was before."
