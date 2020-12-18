Ginnie Graham: Medical school applications jumping at Oklahoma universities during pandemic

"Some people who didn't think about medical school before are thinking about it now. We may not see the effect for two to four years at least. Or, if someone is in high school and wants to do this, it may be six or more years. It will be interesting to follow this."

Oklahoma has been at a shortage of physicians and nurses for years. Each OU College of Medicine class is at 165 students. It would take new funding to expand those class sizes.

The largest growth among applications has been among non-Oklahoma residents. The Oklahoma student applications to OU's College of Medicine hovers between 400 and 450.

"That is scary to me in a way because I'd like to see more of an Oklahoma pool," Baker said. "I'm mandated by the state regents to have no more than 40 non-residents. The Oklahoma taxpayers want me to train people to stay in Oklahoma.

"The state is 48th in the country in the physician-to-population ratio, so we are not even close to the number we need."

Oklahoma has been emphasizing recruitment of students from underserved communities.