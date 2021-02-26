Ginnie Graham: Medical debt will come to forefront after pandemic

The pandemic has kept the accounts coming on Go Fund Me — the latest American way to pay for health care.

A search of “Tulsa” and “COVID” pops up more than 640 accounts; various changes on the words come up with different results.

Some of those are for non-medical-but-important causes, such as helping out minimum-wage and freelancing workers. But, like bankruptcy filings, the crowd-sourcing platform reflects a staggering amount of medical debt.

For the past year, work has been focused on immediate needs: prevention, testing, treatment. Once this lifts, medical debt will come to the forefront again.

This historic moment has uncovered our weaknesses. Too many people go without food and internet access. Too many workers have no savings and exist paycheck-to-paycheck. Public systems, like unemployment, are woefully underfunded.

Medical debt is part of these unmentionables.

The federal coronavirus relief package provided aid for COVID-19 patients. It may not have been enough, and the long-term health effects for survivors are not known.