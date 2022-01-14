Ginnie Graham: Medical debt nonprofit ends campaign after inability to access more overdue bills

After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
Tulsa couple Mona and Mark Whitmire started the effort in partnership with the national nonprofit RIP Medical Debt just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma. It targets debt that has been sold by medical providers to debt collectors. The nonprofit buys the debt for pennies on each dollar owed and then cancels it.
In the local campaign, Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation stepped up with a leading gift of $242,000, and individual donations ranged between $10 and $25,000, raising a total of $316,000. The usual debt ratio purchase is about $1 for every $100, but RIP Medical Debt was able to obtain a more favorable rate in Tulsa County of $1 for every $240.
Because of that deal, debt abolishment expanded to counties adjacent to Tulsa County in August 2020 and then to other Oklahoma counties in April 2021. Last month, the nonprofit spent down the rest of its local funding. Every Oklahoma county had residents benefiting from the effort.
But the work ended because the organization couldn’t access any more medical debt. The nonprofit bought all it could from debt buyers. This has happened in other areas of the country, and the national nonprofit then seeks to buy debt directly from hospitals before those institutions sell to outside collections.
RIP Medical Debt Executive Director Allison Sesso says it approached area hospitals for that possibility but didn’t get any traction.
“The Tulsa campaign is suspended because they can’t get to the debt,” Sesso said.
In general, hospitals have varying policies regarding charity care and assistance, but billions of dollars are held in debt by the institutions.
The first U.S. hospital to sign an agreement with RIP Medical Debt was Ballad Health, a health care system located in 29 counties in Virginia and Tennessee. It paid off $278 million for about 82,000 patients; some of the debts dated back a decade.
In total, the national nonprofit has agreements with 16 hospital systems and more in the pipeline. Still, Sesso said it has taken awhile for some health care institutions to embrace the nonprofit’s work.
“Unfortunately, we’ve struggled to get hospitals to engage with us and willing to participate,” she said. “A lot of hospitals hadn’t heard about us. A lot of hospitals think it’s too good to be true. Some prefer the collections agencies.”
Some hospitals have pushed back using the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly known as HIPAA, saying the selling of the debt violates patient confidentiality But, as Sesso points out, hospitals will sell the same information to for-profit collection agencies.
Also, Sesso said the nonprofit routinely finds patient debts qualifying for relief even after a hospital’s review for charity assistance.
This is not free health care. Many patients had already paid copayments, deductibles and more toward the balance. Their eligibility includes having an income less than twice the federal poverty level, a financial hardship or insolvency. They just couldn’t keep up, and the balances languished.
At a minimum, patients get hounded by bill collectors and take a serious hit to their credit ratings. At worst, they get taken to court for payment garnishments or home liens. Psychologically, it takes a toll on their mental health.
The Urban Institute puts Oklahoma as having the eighth-highest medical debt in the nation.
It’s estimated that 66% of U.S. bankruptcies and 25% of credit card debt are due to health care debt. The pandemic is certainly making it worse.
Surveys from Debt.com during the pandemic, about 15 months apart, found that the percentage of those with health care debt rose from 46% to 50%. But it showed a 10% decrease in medical debt collections. That reduction is at odds with other reports, including one from Stanford University published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found medical debt to be the No. 1 source of debt collections, surpassing credit cards, auto loans, utilities and other sources combined.
The Stanford research by county highlights most of Oklahoma as having the highest mean medical debt per person.
This nonprofit RIP Medical Debt model doesn’t solve the problems of health care debt. The U.S. has a seriously flawed health care system, with many tentacles contributing to this economic fallout for patients.
The nonprofit addresses a sliver of the problems that plague the hardest hit of low-income and struggling families. It’s an important effort that ought to be supported by health care systems.
“We hope they see us as part of the response to a problem,” Sesso said. “This is to help people get back on their feet during a difficult time.”
The Whitmires certainly did that. Though the local campaign has ended, the need lingers and grows.
Count the Whitmires among Oklahoma’s heroes. They stepped up with a solution that helped thousands of people in need. They had no interest other than genuine concern.
And they are more than willing to share the credit. “What’s been accomplished would not have been possible without the generous support of donors, measured in both time and treasure,” Mark Whitmire said.