Ginnie Graham: Medical debt nonprofit ends campaign after inability to access more overdue bills

But the work ended because the organization couldn’t access any more medical debt. The nonprofit bought all it could from debt buyers. This has happened in other areas of the country, and the national nonprofit then seeks to buy debt directly from hospitals before those institutions sell to outside collections.

RIP Medical Debt Executive Director Allison Sesso says it approached area hospitals for that possibility but didn’t get any traction.

“The Tulsa campaign is suspended because they can’t get to the debt,” Sesso said.

In general, hospitals have varying policies regarding charity care and assistance, but billions of dollars are held in debt by the institutions.

The first U.S. hospital to sign an agreement with RIP Medical Debt was Ballad Health, a health care system located in 29 counties in Virginia and Tennessee. It paid off $278 million for about 82,000 patients; some of the debts dated back a decade.

In total, the national nonprofit has agreements with 16 hospital systems and more in the pipeline. Still, Sesso said it has taken awhile for some health care institutions to embrace the nonprofit’s work.