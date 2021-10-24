Ginnie Graham: Maybe we shouldn't be eating oranges in winter

Union Public Schools was informed it’s going to be six to 12 weeks before hamburgers can be delivered because of supply chain disruptions.

That’s a long time for schools to go without burgers.

Restaurants are increasingly changing menus and notifying customers certain foods are not available. Customers are seeing hikes at the grocery stores and scarcity of some items.

This is what happens when the supply chain breaks down. Many of us weren’t aware of the extent we relied on food and materials from elsewhere.

It reminds me of how my parents as kids used to get oranges and apples in their Christmas stockings. It was a treat because importing was more expensive. People then ate what was available around them, and restaurant dining was for special occasions.

Maybe we weren’t meant to eat as we do. Maybe we are supposed to eat what is in season, grown in our local soil. Maybe we aren’t supposed to have oranges in winter.

Americans have gotten away from eating local. We pick up fruit in stores without thinking of its origin and dine out more than we should, particularly with fast food.

With this disruption, it’s time to revisit the notion of eating like our ancestors did.