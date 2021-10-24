Ginnie Graham: Maybe we shouldn't be eating oranges in winter

Union Public Schools was informed it’s going to be six to 12 weeks before hamburgers can be delivered because of supply chain disruptions.
That’s a long time for schools to go without burgers.
Restaurants are increasingly changing menus and notifying customers certain foods are not available. Customers are seeing hikes at the grocery stores and scarcity of some items.
This is what happens when the supply chain breaks down. Many of us weren’t aware of the extent we relied on food and materials from elsewhere.
It reminds me of how my parents as kids used to get oranges and apples in their Christmas stockings. It was a treat because importing was more expensive. People then ate what was available around them, and restaurant dining was for special occasions.
Maybe we weren’t meant to eat as we do. Maybe we are supposed to eat what is in season, grown in our local soil. Maybe we aren’t supposed to have oranges in winter.
Americans have gotten away from eating local. We pick up fruit in stores without thinking of its origin and dine out more than we should, particularly with fast food.
With this disruption, it’s time to revisit the notion of eating like our ancestors did.
This isn’t a novel concept for Union’s child nutrition director, Lisa Griffin, who has 37 years experience in school food service.
Thirteen years ago, Griffin began working with local farmers to supply the Union district with their products. As a dietician, she wanted to get away from processed food.
“Health is so critical to enjoying life and living it to its fullest,” Griffin said. “You look at all the different research, it connects nutrition, exercise and activity to health. Eating locally is about health, families and community. It also supports local farmers, who don’t have it easy. It’s a win, win, win.”
The first locally purchased produce was watermelon from Joe’s Farm in Bixby.
“It’s so sweet and deep red and it’s perfection as far as ripeness. I’ve never had watermelon so good in my life,” Griffin said. “Kids love watermelon, and 100% eat it. It’s a good one to start with.”
It expanded into blackberries, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, spinach, peas, squash, rainbow carrots, cantaloupe and onions. Livesay Orchards in Porter is another farm providing many fresh fruits and vegetables such as peaches, corn, tomatoes, purple hull peas and watermelon.
A farmer in Fort Cobb provides potatoes — white, sweet and murasaki (a purple-skinned Japanese variety that is sweet with a distinctive nutty accent). An aquaponics farm produces different lettuces and tomatoes year-round.
More than 10,000 pounds of blueberries comes from Broken Arrow’s Thunderbird Farms. The district freezes them to use throughout the winter, which is what people who live on farms do to preserve summer crops.
They also provided fresh asparagus for Union students.
Now, Union schools have at least one locally grown item on every plate, every day. The district provides 11,500 lunches, 7,000 breakfasts and 5,000 suppers.
A recent $525,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will give every Union elementary student fresh fruit or vegetable for a daily snack.
“Farmers contact me weekly with what they have,” Griffin said. “I know ahead of time of the growing times and harvest to build menus. I try to be flexible with farmers about when produce is ready.”
It hasn’t been an easy transition. Farmers weren’t immediately able to supply all that was needed or unaware of how school food distribution works. Now, they are catching on and seeing schools as a possible income source.
The other side of returning to local, in-season eating is knowing how to cook the items. At Union, there are four chefs who beside employees and make videos for site staff to know how to prepare food on the menu.
“It’s not about what is easiest, it’s about what is best for our kids,” she said. “It may take more work to make something from scratch, but our decisions are based on what is better for kids.”
For the first time this year, Union served fresh corn on the cob. Some cafeteria workers had never shucked an ear of corn. Griffin demonstrated how it’s done and reassured staff it’s normal to find a worm or two.
“It’s more work than just opening up a can of corn, but it’s so wonderful,” Griffin said. “We have pictures of kids eating corn on the cob with big smiles, and they love it. It’s rewarding to do something that may be a little more difficult but so good for them.”
Union was awarded a USDA Farm to School grant to continue this effort. It works with other districts to encourage this local model.
The district received a $100,000 grant for a greenhouse at Ochoa Elementary. Students will grow produce that will be prepared in the school kitchen for meals.
As the supply chain eliminated items Union purchased through its large vendors, Griffin began approaching local business, like bakeries for bread.
“When you taste something so fresh and so good, like fresh baked bread with no preservatives, there isn’t anything like it,” Griffin said. “Now, we have some ladies in our high school making tortillas.”
Beef has been a more difficult find because many local herds aren’t big enough or don’t have the right USDA processing plant approvals required by schools. Griffin is working on those problems to get local meats in the schools.
“We never thought we’d have to worry about a food shortage of items like meats and eggs, but we are now,” Griffin said. “We’ve got to get back to looking at what we have local and be self-sustaining. Who would have thought Americans couldn’t get hamburgers? That’s a little scary.”
If a district as large as Union can make this switch, surely as individuals we can start thinking this way. It would be more healthful for our bodies and our local economy.
Featured video: