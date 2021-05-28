Ginnie Graham: Massacre's impact echoes in disparities

Racial disparities are a fact of life in 2021.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre brands the city in a unique way from others with the same inequities. Its violence and destruction has become the nation’s symbol for historical injustices.

The tragedy was followed by decades of racist laws and practices and biased attitudes trickling through time.

To get a handle on the overall disparities, the City of Tulsa in 2017 launched the Equality Indicators Report to determine data in six areas. It was updated in 2020 and will have its next report by the fall.

City officials deserve credit and encouragement to continue the project that doesn’t always paint Tulsa in a positive light.

“Without knowing, we can’t do anything about it,” said Krystal Reyes, the city’s chief resilience officer. “There is more of an understanding of why an equity lens is important to look at data and then to come up with solutions. The more and more we talk about it, the more and more we normalize it and the more we can bring people on board to work with us.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre literally erased the city’s Black wealth of that time.