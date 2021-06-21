Ginnie Graham: Mankiller's image on the quarter to inspire others to live by her principles

That commitment to basic needs and self-help continues today.

Earlier this year, the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act was unanimously approved by the Council of the Cherokee Nation after being proposed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

It doubles the spending on water lines and quality, pumping $4 million in northeastern Oklahoma infrastructure, starting with updates to that original Bell line.

After the water project, former Principal Chief Ross Swimmer asked Mankiller to run for deputy chief. Entering politics, she ran into sexism.

Mankiller once said she faced more discrimination as a woman than as an American Indian. But, in her autobiography, she states, “Women can help turn the world right side up. We bring a more collaborative approach to government. And if we do not participate, then decisions will be made without us.”

She became the first woman principal chief in 1985 after Swimmer resigned to lead the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Mankiller was elected in 1987 and re-elected in 1991 by a landslide with 83% of the vote, an almost unheard of level of popularity. She resigned in 1995.