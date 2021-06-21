Ginnie Graham: Mankiller's image on the quarter to inspire others to live by her principles

The late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller’s legacy is more than being the first modern woman to lead a tribal nation.
That’s the sound bite from her resume. Her true significance is seen in health clinics dotting northeastern Oklahoma and clean water flowing to the hills and valleys.
It’s in the millions invested in local education, tribal projects and community infrastructure coming from economic independence dating to her leadership era. She created jobs, bolstered the tribal court system and fought for equal rights and sovereignty.
She broke the path for women holding positions of power in tribal and U.S. governments and showed little girls nothing is out of reach. This was done by uniting people around common goals.
Mankiller appears to be the first Oklahoman to have an image printed by the U.S. Mint on circulating American tender.
It is part of a four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrating women’s contributions to the nation’s development and history. She will join poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, actress Anna May Wong and suffrage leader Adelina Otero-Warren.
It’s a proud moment for Oklahomans, women and Indigenous citizens. She led a remarkable life that ought to inspire generations to come.
Her story reflects a history familiar to many Indigenous Oklahoma families.
Mankiller’s great-grandfather survived the deadly Trail of Tears from the South in the mid-1800s. She was the sixth of 11 children, living in an Adair County home with no electricity, indoor plumbing or telephone.
At age 11, her family was relocated to San Francisco in a federal program to move people off federally subsidized lands into cities with promises of jobs.
It was an ongoing diaspora of Indigenous people; Mankiller called it her personal Trail of Tears in her autobiography.
The federal government reasoned the move would give poor families more opportunities by assimilating in big cities. In reality, families were removed from their human support system and plunged into destitution.
As a teenager in San Francisco, Mankiller’s sense of social justice was awakened. She participated in the protests supporting the Alcatraz occupation by activists in the late 1960s and plunged herself into civil rights causes.
After a divorce, she returned with her two daughters to Oklahoma and worked with the Cherokee Nation.
Mankiller gained attention in 1981 in leading a project with her future husband, Charlie Soap, for clean, running water to residents in Bell, home to many tribal citizens. She secured the equipment and organized the community to provide most of the labor for the 16-mile line, working alongside them.
That commitment to basic needs and self-help continues today.
Earlier this year, the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act was unanimously approved by the Council of the Cherokee Nation after being proposed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
It doubles the spending on water lines and quality, pumping $4 million in northeastern Oklahoma infrastructure, starting with updates to that original Bell line.
After the water project, former Principal Chief Ross Swimmer asked Mankiller to run for deputy chief. Entering politics, she ran into sexism.
Mankiller once said she faced more discrimination as a woman than as an American Indian. But, in her autobiography, she states, “Women can help turn the world right side up. We bring a more collaborative approach to government. And if we do not participate, then decisions will be made without us.”
She became the first woman principal chief in 1985 after Swimmer resigned to lead the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Mankiller was elected in 1987 and re-elected in 1991 by a landslide with 83% of the vote, an almost unheard of level of popularity. She resigned in 1995.
She led a reinvigorated Cherokee Nation. A tax on gasoline, tobacco and services on tribal lands brought in new wealth that was reinvested into the nation and surrounding communities.
In 1990, she signed an unprecedented self-determination agreement with the federal government. That led to the Bureau of Indian Affairs surrendering direct control over millions of dollars to the tribe.
Her 10 years as chief saw employment double in the nation, graduation rates of Cherokee youth increase, infant mortality decrease and rural community infrastructure projects grow. Job training, health care, housing and education were core to her administration.
Cherokee citizenship grew by 102,000 during her tenure to 170,000.
That philosophy of reinvestment continued in the Cherokee Nation. The nation is the largest with 390,000 tribal citizens worldwide and an economic impact in Oklahoma of at least $2.6 billion.
Mankiller’s awards are numerous and includes the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1988.
She died at age 64 in 2010 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
One of her close friends, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, told the Tulsa World at that time, “She was always inclusive, and she personified the balance between men and women. She saw people as equal.
“In a just country, she would have been president.”
President Barack Obama said Mankiller “transformed the nation-to-nation relationship between the Cherokee Nation and federal government and served as an inspiration to women in Indian Country and across America.”
Images a nation places on its money and in its public spaces hold meaning; they reflect the values we seek to emulate.
Mankiller represented the best of us, taking risks and standing up to the status quo to make it better for everyone. She embodied strength with humility and reason.
Putting her likeness on a coin used every day is an honor and a chance for more people to learn about Mankiller and strive to live by her principles.
