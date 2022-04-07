Ginnie Graham: Making choices, human behavior at the center of Holocaust education

Silence is not an option when witnessing wrongs. Being a bystander benefits only the aggressor.

These are lessons we teach kids about bullying but often forget as adults. We grow into people who just want to get along, don't want to cause problems or prefer to mind our own business.

Often when people hit low, we're told to go high, rising above taunts and mud-slinging. We ignore the ugly social media posts. We avoid confrontation and disagreements. We choose not to get involved.

But when does taking the high road turn into allowing disinformation, ignorance and extremism to spread? How do we speak up and act effectively without losing ourselves to that same anger and frustration we see in others?

When do we turn into the silent bystanders?

This has been on my mind after a recent conversation with Tali Nates, the founder and executive director of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre in South Africa. She has spent a lifetime learning about the Holocaust and making it relevant to modern life.

Nates has an extraordinary family history of her own, with her Polish father, Moses Turner, having survived five death camps along with her uncle. Both were ultimately saved by Oskar Schindler, who turned from Nazi sympathizer to savior of 1,200 Jews. More than 8,500 descendants are alive from that one man's actions.

Tragically, Nates' grandmother and two aunts were murdered at the Belzec concentration camp.

That family background is part of what Nates will be speaking of at the Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration at 7 p.m. April 28 at Congregation B'nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave. It is sponsored by the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education and the Tulsa City-County Library.

Her talk, titled "When Silence Led to the Persecution and Death of Millions," will touch on the responsibilities we have in making choices in a democratic society. She points to Schindler's decisions as an example.

Schindler was an industrialist who joined the Nazi party out of pragmatism; it was good for his business to be associated with the party. Along the way, though, he saw the brutality and worked within his power of influence to keep as many Jews safe as possible.

"That is the reason I am here today to speak to you, because of the actions of one man," Nates said.

Schindler's transformation from wealthy Nazi party member to rescuer is immortalized in director Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List." But Schindler wasn't the only one risking everything.

Thousands of others worked underground to save the oppressed. Several profiles of such people and some local military veterans who liberated camps are on display at the Tulsa Sherwin Miller Museum’s Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center, 2021 E. 71st St.

Tulsa's center is similar to the one Nates founded in that it focuses on education, encourages dialogue across divides and advocates against discrimination. The Tulsa exhibits connect the Holocaust, 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and today's white nationalist extremism.

Nates said the Johannesburg center does the same with the Holocaust, worldwide genocides and the South African apartheid, which ended with a new constitution in 1994.

"The center looks at connecting atrocities in other parts of the world to atrocities that happened in our country in the past," she said. "But it also looks at the issue of human rights and abuses now."

After several attempts, Oklahoma lawmakers recently passed a measure mandating Holocaust education in public schools. Nates called the move "amazing" and spoke about the themes emerging from Holocaust study.

"The Holocaust can not only teach you about history and the power of history but also can make you connect to issues of human behavior. It can connect to issues of choices and difficult circumstances," she said.

"It connects to issues around refugees, identity and us versus them. It brings up the issue of when 'othering' becomes law and a mechanism of a dictatorship and totalitarian state."

This again comes back to choices.

It's not like Germans woke up one day to the loss of civil rights and the existence of death camps. There were steps along the way, fueled by propaganda, stereotypes and fear. People made choices that opened the door to brutal regimes.

"Groups were targeted not for what they did but for how they were born," Nates said. "Holocaust education is a case study, or an entry point, to study human behavior, and that is immensely important."

For generations, the Holocaust tragedy and trauma revolved around a promise of "We will not forget." But as the world gets further from World War II, it seems some are forgetting. Mass killings have happened in Rwanda, Darfur, Iraq, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Now, the world watches in horror as Russian president-turned-dictator Vladimir Putin invades the democratic neighboring nation of Ukraine just because he wants it. We see Russian shutdown of free speech, free press and civil rights.

"The Holocaust teaches us about how a state can stop being democratic and the danger and fragility of a democracy," Nates said. "For us who study the Holocaust, we look at the world and want to learn from the past to move on with positive lessons on how to be better defenders of democracy.

"We want to safeguard democracy, to warn against sleepwalking through democracy and to really be active in all that is happening around you.

"To see what has happened in the past 40 days in Ukraine, it is totally devastating. It's an assault on history."

Nates quotes Holocaust survivor and writer Primo Levi: "It happened; therefore it can happen again. This is the core of what we have to say: It can happen, and it can happen everywhere."

To me, he is saying don't be surprised and be on guard. For every atrocity, there are warning signs.

Adding to that, Nates said Levi had another thought — that most Germans perhaps didn't want to know what was happening, a willful ignorance.

"Our rule is to know, to ask questions, to empower people with information and assistance," she said. "Let's become activists and upstanders."

This doesn't mean furthering divides; it means consistency in moral choices. It means adults must also stand up to the bullies.

