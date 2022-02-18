Ginnie Graham: Make state government look like Oklahoma's population

The governor makes between 400 to 500 appointments annually. But, those are in constant change with differing term expirations or early resignations. Some have specific statutory requirements, such as location of residence or professional background.

In many cases, Stitt choses from a list provided to him, such as with the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Tom Colbert, Hannema said.

Among the current boards and commissions, Stitt has named 19 Hispanic residents, 24 Black residents, 91 tribal nation citizens and six Asian/Pacific Islander residents.

Demographic shifts are happening in the state, most obvious in the metro areas. For the first time, less than half of the residents in the city of Tulsa (48.5%) identified as non-Hispanic white and about 19% are Hispanic, according to census data released last year.

This follows increasing multicultural trends of the U.S. and will continue. Diversity has always been a strength for our nation, empowering more people