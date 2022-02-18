Ginnie Graham: Make state government look like Oklahoma's population

It’s not an easy task to build a board, business or government reflecting the complex diversity those groups represent. But, it can — and ought to — be done.
The legislative session serves as a reminder that state-level representation is largely white and male, from those elected to appointed. The Legislature is 91% white, 78% male and almost entirely Christian, particularly Protestant.
That’s not what Oklahoma looks like. Representation matters to hear views of all Oklahomans but also to build better ideas. Having more of the same doesn’t generate innovation.
It also holds weight in a psychological sense. People won’t participate in networks where they felt excluded.
Building a pipeline into elected service is through political appointments, which have been largely white at the state level. That’s been a problem since statehood was granted.
No single explanation exists for this continuing sameness. But, it’s human nature to recruit from our personal bubbles. This typically results in the same type of person and thinking.
Parallels can be found in nominations among nonprofit and private boards. At the Tulsa World, the editorial board annually assembles a Community Advisory Board. It launched in 2013 as a sounding board to set priorities and to offer regular space for op-ed opinions.
The goal is to have representation across race, gender, political, religious and professional backgrounds. Half the board annually terms out.
If I attempted to fill those seats only by reaching out to my acquaintances, the diversity goal would fail. It takes a purposeful search to find people we don’t know. Of 13 new members, I previously knew only one.
Our board breakdown: 28% white, 24% Black, 24% Hispanic, 20% Indigenous and 4% Asian. About 55% are men, split among political parties and includes patrons of Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and Muslim faiths along with LGBTQ+ representation.
Government leaders, and by extension voters, can be this deliberate.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt made diversity among their appointments a priority. Elevating under-represented voices at the municipal level builds a recruitment base for public service.
Among Bynum’s appointments, about 48% are women. In surveys, about 20% of appointees did not answer race/ethnic identity. Of those responding, about 64% are white, 18% Black, 7% American Indian and 9% Hispanic.
Among gender, local boards lead the way. Six of nine Tulsa City Council seats are held by women and five of seven Tulsa Public Schools board members are women.
This type of diverse representation is absent at the Oklahoma Capitol.
Since 2015, the Legislature has become more homogeneous, going from 82% white lawmakers to 91% in 2020, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The remaining are 3% Black, 1% Hispanic, 1% Asian/Pacific Islander, 2% Indigenous and none identifying as multi-racial.
Only one legislator — Rep. Mauree Turner of Oklahoma City — identities as nonbinary (LGBTQ+) and is the sole Muslim.
For comparison, the latest census shows Oklahoma is 74% white, 9% American Indian, 8% Black, 2% Asian/Pacific Islander, 6% multiple race and 11% Hispanic.
Voters can only choose among those willing to run for office. State office means fundraising, travel and putting yourself in the middle of what can be pretty rough political fights. It can be a lot to ask.
Recruitment comes from political parties, consultants, former officeholders and other advocacy groups.
Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews says her party delivers the most diversity at the state level.
“The majority party has some work to do,” Andrews said. “I want to believe white people will vote for a Black candidate or an Hispanic candidate if we just give them enough options and chances. Providing ways to diversity has to be intentional, not a place where we get to eventually.”
The Oklahoma Republican Party dominates state politics: It holds a super-majority in the Legislature while controlling the Governor’s Office, all but one elected statewide office and the entire congressional delegation.
To make headway into true representation, the GOP has the most power to get that done.
“We need more diversity, and it has perplexed me through the years that we’ve not recruited enough minority candidates,” says long-time Republican political consultant Fount Holland.
Among Oklahoma’s congressional delegation are two members of tribal nations (U.S Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole), and Gov. Kevin Stitt is a Cherokee Nation citizen. In 2013, Republican T.W. Shannon became the youngest and first Black and first Chickasaw Nation citizen to become Oklahoma House Speaker.
“There have been strides made, but not enough,” Holland said.
Among Stitt’s 15-member Cabinet are five women, nine men and one vacancy. One is Native American (Brian Bingman, secretary of state and Native American Affairs). None are Black, Asian or identify as LGBTQ+.
When appointing members to boards and commissions, spokesman Charlie Hannema said the Governor’s Office does not ask, verify or confirm race or ethnicity in the search process. Appointees fill out an application with race, gender and political affiliation among the questions. Sexual orientation is not asked.
The governor makes between 400 to 500 appointments annually. But, those are in constant change with differing term expirations or early resignations. Some have specific statutory requirements, such as location of residence or professional background.
In many cases, Stitt choses from a list provided to him, such as with the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Tom Colbert, Hannema said.
Among the current boards and commissions, Stitt has named 19 Hispanic residents, 24 Black residents, 91 tribal nation citizens and six Asian/Pacific Islander residents.
Demographic shifts are happening in the state, most obvious in the metro areas. For the first time, less than half of the residents in the city of Tulsa (48.5%) identified as non-Hispanic white and about 19% are Hispanic, according to census data released last year.
This follows increasing multicultural trends of the U.S. and will continue. Diversity has always been a strength for our nation, empowering more people
Oklahoma will be better served by recognizing these shifts. Our youth need to understand the diverse world they are entering and be full participants in it. They need to see people in leadership who look, think and understand them.
To do this, we need better efforts in making our government look more like us.