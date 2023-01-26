Ginnie Graham: Lottery was never meant to solve education's budget woes

When the Mega Millions reached the $1 billion prize not long ago, I chipped in $6 for the chance at big money.
I didn't expect my contribution to fix Oklahoma's public education budget problems. That was never what the lottery was meant to do, despite what some Oklahomans think.
The same goes for income derived from liquor, tobacco, horse racing, casinos and medical marijuana. These so-called "sin taxes" never pay out like people expect. They are regressive and tend to be inconsistent.
Oklahoma first tested this theory in 1933 by legalizing the sale of low-point beer to make up for a cratered economy from the Great Depression. Tears in that watered-down beer (its creation a sin in itself) weren't enough to overcome the ravages of a crashed stock market, a failed banking system and the devastating Dust Bowl.
As to the lottery, Oklahoma voters approved by a clear margin two measures in November 2004 that allowed for the lottery and created a mechanism to send a portion of income generated by it to common education, higher education and CareerTech.
Supporters at the time guessed at how much schools could get. Gov. Brad Henry cited a high of $300 million, while others estimated about $150 million. No one truly knew how many tickets Oklahomans would actually buy.
The projections were an oversell.
In reality, the lottery contributes about $65 million yearly to public schools. In total, the lottery has generated about $1.1 billion since its passing.
To put that into context: For fiscal year 2023, lawmakers approved a common education budget of $3.2 billion, a higher education budget of $873 million and a CareerTech budget of $142 million. Those are just the state appropriations. Each system has much higher operating budgets that include federal, county, nonprofit and private funds.
The lottery money is appreciated; that's $1 billion public education otherwise wouldn't have received. But it's not a gamechanger and couldn't make up for the decade-long cuts that plunged common education into a crisis.
To put a dent in common education's problems, it would cost an additional $1.3 billion annually to bring the state to the average per-pupil expenditure among this seven-state region. Oklahoma ranks 46th in this measure nationally and last in the region. To bring teachers to second in the regional average would take about a $4,000 raise, or at least $168 million more annually.
That's a lot of scratch-offs.
For all the lottery hoopla, Oklahomans aren't that interested in playing. In 2010, a Bloomberg analysis found that Oklahoma adults spent about $70.79 a year on the lottery, the third lowest amount among states with lotteries.
In December, a LendingTree report found that things haven't changed. Oklahomans now pay about $71.23 on average on lottery tickets annually. That's the fourth lowest among states with lotteries.
The Legislature has tinkered with the lottery to increase sales, including removing in 2017 the requirement that 35% of income go to schools in order to restructure prize money for bigger payouts.
Similar issues can be discussed about other sin taxes.
Increased taxes on tobacco to drive down use have been successful. Less cigarette use means longer, healthier lives for Oklahomans. Gambling generally pulls from the same population, with some variations between games and locations.
Problems with public education budgets, from pre-K to universities, aren't the lottery's fault.
Simply, lawmakers cut too many taxes and failed to act on warnings and data from educators about pending catastrophes. It took three state revenue failures and a teacher walkout to start righting that ship.
The state has stalled, distracted by wedge issues and fringe talking points, while our neighbors continue investing in teacher pay, classroom resources and higher education.
The lottery is a low-stakes form of entertainment, not an answer to bad public policy budget decisions. Funding our infrastructure — schools, law enforcement, roads, social services, etc. — must come from an across-the-board broad investment. Everyone in our communities plays a role in supporting our core services. We cannot sin tax our way to prosperity.
Go ahead and have fun with the lottery, but don't think that's a winning ticket for schools.