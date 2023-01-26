Ginnie Graham: Lottery was never meant to solve education's budget woes

That's a lot of scratch-offs.

For all the lottery hoopla, Oklahomans aren't that interested in playing. In 2010, a Bloomberg analysis found that Oklahoma adults spent about $70.79 a year on the lottery, the third lowest amount among states with lotteries.

In December, a LendingTree report found that things haven't changed. Oklahomans now pay about $71.23 on average on lottery tickets annually. That's the fourth lowest among states with lotteries.

The Legislature has tinkered with the lottery to increase sales, including removing in 2017 the requirement that 35% of income go to schools in order to restructure prize money for bigger payouts.

Similar issues can be discussed about other sin taxes.

Increased taxes on tobacco to drive down use have been successful. Less cigarette use means longer, healthier lives for Oklahomans. Gambling generally pulls from the same population, with some variations between games and locations.

Problems with public education budgets, from pre-K to universities, aren't the lottery's fault.

Simply, lawmakers cut too many taxes and failed to act on warnings and data from educators about pending catastrophes. It took three state revenue failures and a teacher walkout to start righting that ship.

The state has stalled, distracted by wedge issues and fringe talking points, while our neighbors continue investing in teacher pay, classroom resources and higher education.

The lottery is a low-stakes form of entertainment, not an answer to bad public policy budget decisions. Funding our infrastructure — schools, law enforcement, roads, social services, etc. — must come from an across-the-board broad investment. Everyone in our communities plays a role in supporting our core services. We cannot sin tax our way to prosperity.

Go ahead and have fun with the lottery, but don't think that's a winning ticket for schools.