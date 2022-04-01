Ginnie Graham: Let's talk about sexually active teens in Oklahoma and what lawmakers are doing about it

Oklahoma lawmakers who want to abolish abortion need to work harder at preventing unwanted pregnancy. Instead, they're going the other way.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 1225 with a 31-11 vote, and it has been assigned to the Public Health Committee in the House. The bill would require girls to get parental permission for birth control. Just girls.

Boys can buy condoms away from prying eyes all they want, and they should. The responsible decision when having sex is to protect yourself and your partner from disease and unwanted pregnancy.

But lawmakers want girls to jump through hoops. The result will be girls skipping contraception when having sex, putting them at risk of disease and getting pregnant.

The latest Oklahoma Youth Risk Behavior Survey found fewer than half (43%) of public high school students have ever had sex, a 7% decrease from 2003. That's a good sign that more youths are thinking through such serious decisions. But, it's still a lot.

Everyone needs to recognize that a good number of Oklahoma teenagers are having sex.

Among those who have had sex, 4% did so before age 13; 12% have had four or more sexual partners; and 30% were currently sexually active when filling out the anonymous survey.

For sexually active Oklahoma teenagers, about 12% said they used no protection the last time they had sex. Of those using contraception, condoms were most often used (37%), followed by birth control pills (23%), other (12%), IUD or implant (9%), and a shot, patch or birth control ring (7.4%)

Since 2003, condom use has declined among Oklahoma teens, but the use of contraception by girls (pills, implant, ring, shot, IUD or patch), went up 16%. The increase in contraception use among girls directly correlates with programs giving discounted or free long-acting reversible contraceptives and expansions of Title X family planning clinics.

Teen girls of reproductive age as young as 12 have a right to receive various forms of contraception without a parent's consent, according to Title X federal guidelines.

This isn't some liberal conspiracy but a reflection of reality. Many of today's teenagers do not come from stable homes.

Thousands of Oklahoma teenagers are not in situations where they have involved, loving and supportive parents. Some are estranged from their families and homeless. Some come from abusive or neglectful parents. Some have other conflicts preventing an open relationship with a parent.

Laws need to make room for them, not get in their way.

For decades, Oklahoma has been among the highest states in teen pregnancies. Currently, the state ranks No. 4 in teen births. Nearly 1 in 5 teen births is a subsequent child for the girl.

Even though Oklahoma lags the national rate, significant improvements have been made in teen pregnancy prevention. In Tulsa County, the teen birth rate decreased 57.7% from 2008 to 2018.

That coincides with the launch of programs such as the Take Control Initiative, which gives free contraception to low-income women, and school districts including Tulsa and Union opting for evidence-based sex education programs.

Also, it led to the biggest drops in the state's abortion rate. It's clear that if you give people birth control and accurate information, abortions go down.

Some lawmakers aren't getting this data-driven message. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, sponsored Senate Bill 1225 citing a story he had heard that involved Tulsa.

"The school loaded up a busload of girls, brought them to the (Tulsa) county health office and injected them with three years of contraception, never did tell the parents," he said on the Senate floor.

First, it's nice that a lawmaker in Durant cares so much about Tulsa. Second, the story is not exactly true.

The only known similar incident happened five years ago when a girl from a Tulsa charter school asked a nonprofit for transportation to the Health Department to get a three-year contraceptive implant. She did this after attending a sex education program at her school.

The girl's mother was upset and called a local television station to complain. Because the school, nonprofit and Health Department cannot comment about an individual's health care, we never heard another side, including from the girl.

Parents should have a say in their child's health care, but that's not always possible.

In an ideal world, children would tell parents when they were having sex. Even in functional, loving families, sometimes kids just don't want to talk about sex with their parents.

And while the Youth Risk Behavior Survey was conducted with public school students, that doesn't mean private school students are magically exempt from sexual urges and behavior.

Oklahoma teenagers today face the same pressures in relationships as previous generations did — maybe a bit differently considering social media. Unlike in the past, we can provide better avenues and information for them to make better, safe choices.

SB 1225 would take away those choices.

Featured video: Plea to Oklahoma's anti-abortion legislators: Pregnant women need equal rights

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.