Ginnie Graham: Kittens and puppies flooding into Tulsa's animal shelter as reforms take hold

The city shelter's decade-old foster program has been enhanced and expanded in the past year.

Barney said this is a critical program for several reasons. For puppies and kittens, they may not be old enough for adoption or to be spayed and neutered.

"They may need to be bottle fed, so a foster will take a litter home and help them until they are old enough for adoption," Barney said. "Fostering helps with medical issues, for when an animal is hurt and needs to recover in a home and not at a shelter."

Also, some foster volunteers help in a transport program.

"There are places in the country with a shortage of animals, and we in Tulsa have way too many; it's more than we can handle," Barney said. "So, we arrange to transport to another part of the country where there is a happy adoption waiting for them."

The foster volunteers get to know the animals for a better placement with residents and families.

"Fostering is a really great way to make a short-term commitment and have a huge impact on life saving," Barney said. "If you choose to foster, we supply all the materials. All you need to provide is love for a short period of time."