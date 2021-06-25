Ginnie Graham: Kittens and puppies flooding into Tulsa's animal shelter as reforms take hold

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is upping its game to align with national best practices, but that isn't slowing kitten and puppy season.
In the past few weeks, a surge of little ones — mostly kittens — have been brought into shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave. This week, about 245 potential pets were at the shelter while another 200 were placed in foster homes.
The pandemic brought about a national clearing of shelters, but that's changed. It's a mix of owners not spaying or neutering and litters coming from stray animals.
There does not appear to be a boomerang of pets adopted last year, said Kristin Barney, director of operations for the Shelter Embed program.
"Initial national research has shown that to be more misconception than reality," Barney said. "Our intake is down from last year and year-to-date, which is good news. But we have a tremendous amount of babies coming in."
For example, 36 animals were brought into the shelter on Tuesday, with 13 of those being kittens.
"That is what is contributing to the higher shelter numbers," Barney said.
The shelter has been making improvements as part of Mayor G.T. Bynum's eight-point reform plan unveiled in 2018.
It was overdue. The shelter had become neglected with deteriorating facilities and flailing programs. City policies were outdated. Life wasn't good for homeless animals or neighborhoods being overrun with strays.
The city needed to put animal welfare as a priority.
The Animal Welfare Commission was created and convened two years ago with former Mayor Susan Savage as the chairwoman. It conducted community surveys, held public meetings and sought national expertise.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved a handful of animal ordinances such as tightening the leash laws, increasing fines and penalties, easing restrictions on certain livestock and exempting permits for rescue groups and hobbyists.
Last August, Tulsa-based GH2 Architects was chosen to design a new shelter, a $4.7 million project funded through the voter-approved Improve Our Tulsa tax package.
The shelter has forged and strengthened relationships with area rescue groups. Programs, such as the foster placements, are being ramped up.
The overhaul is being guided by national experts, including Barney.
She joined the shelter in April after years working in Arizona municipal public departments, particularly in animal welfare. Last year, she earned a doctorate from Pepperdine University with her dissertation titled, "Establishing and sustaining no-kill communities: best practices for animal services directors."
Barney was brought to the Tulsa shelter in an agreement made last year between the city and the Best Friends Animal Society. The national organization is a leader in the no-kill shelter movement, working with more than 3,200 local shelters and partners to improve operations and implement best practices.
The agreement allows Tulsa to participate in its Embed program for one year, providing two of its staff to work on site.
"We are looking at nationally proven strategies and adapting that for this community," Barney said. "It's not a cookie-cutter approach but how those lifesaving programs can work here.
"From what I've seen so far, people in Tulsa are so wonderful with great relationships with community partners. Tulsa is a really collaborative city. People want to achieve the same goals and have a shared vision to achieve that."
The grim reality is that the Tulsa city shelter is a kill shelter, but Barney believes that can change.
"We have the potential, all communities do, to be a no-kill shelter," Barney said. "I see that potential in Tulsa. But it does take the community willing to foster, coming to the shelter for adoptions or volunteering and donating to the programs that make a big difference to getting at that."
The city shelter's decade-old foster program has been enhanced and expanded in the past year.
Barney said this is a critical program for several reasons. For puppies and kittens, they may not be old enough for adoption or to be spayed and neutered.
"They may need to be bottle fed, so a foster will take a litter home and help them until they are old enough for adoption," Barney said. "Fostering helps with medical issues, for when an animal is hurt and needs to recover in a home and not at a shelter."
Also, some foster volunteers help in a transport program.
"There are places in the country with a shortage of animals, and we in Tulsa have way too many; it's more than we can handle," Barney said. "So, we arrange to transport to another part of the country where there is a happy adoption waiting for them."
The foster volunteers get to know the animals for a better placement with residents and families.
"Fostering is a really great way to make a short-term commitment and have a huge impact on life saving," Barney said. "If you choose to foster, we supply all the materials. All you need to provide is love for a short period of time."
Other programs being planned for implementation are meant to enrich the lives of animals in care. That may be more walks, play groups or certain toys in the cages to help with brain or physical development.
These steps have given some breathing room from having to euthanize animals, at least for now. There are no set deadlines for how long animals can stay in the shelter.
"We want pets to move quickly through because it's better for them not to be in a shelter," Barney said. "Each animal is considered individually. Even though we are faced with difficult decisions, we will always consider pets individually."
The shelter encourages volunteers but also has a wish list of needs on Amazon at tinyurl.com/fostertaw.
During this kitten and puppy season, Barney asks the many Good Samaritans seeing litters in neighborhoods to have patience.
Wait to see if the mother cat or dog returns and monitor for a few weeks.
"Most people bringing litters into the shelter want those kittens to have a positive outcome," Barny said. "But it ends up being a more stressful environment, and they don't get the same level of nutrition without the mothers.
"We ask people to wait and see if the mama returns. When they get older, then they can be more safely brought into the shelter for adoption."
Barney says adoption is a possibility for everyone.
"Honestly, it's about examining your lifestyle so it's easier to find the pet that matches that lifestyle," she said. "If someone is a homebody, then finding an older pet or a big, lazy dog might fit right in. For someone running trails, an easy match is a pet with higher energy.
"It's not whether a person should or shouldn't adopt. It's about making sure your pet matches your lifestyle."
Meet 65 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Cowboy
Mushroom
Pippa
Chief
Addie
Bridget
Cheese
Sabrina
Sloanee
Mini
Blaze
Tallie
JuJu
Marmalade
Tank
Baby
Baker
Lenny
Izzy
Jackie
Ladybug
Peaches
Archie
Quinn
Billy
Garfield
Norman
Tux
Lily
Zinger
Twinkie
Honeybun
Donette
Ding Dong
Brownie Bites
Truffle
Porcini
Pixie-Cap
Suzy Q
Demi
Lucy Lou
Marty
Cardi
Lily
Bruno
Nipper
Scott
Boomer
Maci
Gizmo
Rusty
Corey
Rocky
Carlos
Diego and Dora
Bonnie
Johnny
Star
Oakley
Mr. Heckles
Lupen
Percy
Delilah
Boo
