Ginnie Graham: Kids are in charge of public health starting this month

School officials are doing the only thing they can, rolling out toothless back-to-school plans that encourage mask wearing. Some are using stronger language, like Tulsa Public Schools saying it "expects" mask wearing.

Parents know this is a mess. Kids don't do things because it's smart.

It's how we end up with a dumb fad like the Tide pod challenge, fingerpaint on walls, self-made bangs and calls to the principal's office.

Most kids are going to wear a mask if it blends in with the school culture as something acceptable. Peer pressure is the time-proven answer for all teenage questions.

With more than 703,000 Oklahoma public elementary and secondary school kids gathering to start school this month, it's time to consider mask incentives.

When asking my teens for ideas, I got an eye roll from one who said, "Mom, that's a stupid column idea. You have no idea what school is like now."

Clearly, I do not know how to motivate teens. But a suggestion from my other kid is TPS-specific.

"I'll wear a mask all day every day if I don't have to wear any uniforms or spirit shirts all the time."