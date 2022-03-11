Ginnie Graham: Just pointing out facts on race irritates people

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the diversity among elected officials in Oklahoma; it included gender, race and LGBTQ+ representation at the local, state and federal levels.

It’s a topic I’ve written about in previous years to see where we stand in terms of hearing varied voices in leadership. With each election, demographics shift, and it’s worth examining the backgrounds of who is in power. A representative government ought to look like a representation of its people.

In the past, there has been little feedback. The columns are usually pretty straight-forward on the facts with an opinion that diverse perspectives are good. This year the response was different — and more angry.

The demographic results didn’t change much, though the Legislature has become more white, at 91%. But, historically, state and federal leadership have been largely white, male, Protestant and straight. The local levels have shown more gender diversity, with city councils and school boards electing more women. The metro cities tend to have more people of color, but not quite proportional to their race and ethnic compositions.

Of course there are nuances to this, such as voters having options only among those who run for office.

That brings up a question about what we are doing to encourage women, people of color and those of various faiths and sexual orientations to seek offices. The solution I put forth was to pay more attention to appointments made to various boards and commissions at local and state levels. That trains people for public service.

But that discussion got lost among some readers. They couldn’t get past the statistics presented on race and ethnicity.

Several emails and calls accused me of “stirring stuff up,” “creating problems” or “causing division.” That’s the same criticism received whenever reporting is done on subjects like the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Here’s a tip: People who don’t see — or feel — that they are represented in public life already know that. They aren’t relying on a metro columnist to point out their reality.

It’s no surprise that social media got mean in its comments, particularly among the anonymous Twitter accounts (How serious can anything be taken from people who aren’t brave enough to put their name to something, like I — and all columnists — do).

One commenter questioned the low number of reported tribal members in the Legislature. The findings came from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Among its sources are personal websites of lawmakers, legislative staff and minority legislative directories. So race and ethnicity are largely how a person self-identifies.

A couple of people accused me of being racist, assuming the column was an argument against white Christian men. It wasn’t, and I don’t believe that.

I simply think there is room for others, and different perspectives make for better laws and policies.

As an example, the column included an explanation of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. It was created years ago to hear from people from all walks of life and includes people from a diversity of professions.

It was never meant to be proportional to the state or city demographics. The point is to have as many differing backgrounds as possible and provide op-ed space to hear from them. We can’t act on things that we don’t know.

Again that was lost and accusations were made about our editorial section not listening to white people, even though race is but one thing being considered under the umbrella of diversity. Our editorial board and newsroom are mostly white, which makes that Community Advisory Board all the more important.

Private and nonprofit entities have made similar purposeful avenues to diversify their workforces and outreach to communities. What we are doing with the Community Advisory Board is no different.

This has me wondering: Why the knee-jerk reaction for this column this year? What is happening that creates anxiety by just laying out the facts about race and ethnicity?

Is it a fear of change? Perhaps. Likely it’s a heightened tension stoked by national politics and people who gain from such chaos.

Race has become a trigger, and we have to get past that.

America is becoming more diverse on many fronts. The census certainly points to a more racially and ethnically changing country. Younger people have vastly different views about sexuality and organized religion than previous generations do.

In order for kids to be prepared for this changing world, they need to know and see others like them in public leadership. They need models showing how to respectfully navigate differences in cultures, backgrounds and beliefs.

There are values people of opposing ideology share. Where that intersection of common ground is will never be known if we can’t discuss differences, too.

That conversation starts with acknowledging that our elected spheres aren’t diverse.

