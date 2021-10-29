Ginnie Graham: It's the era of the worker

A Tulsa middle school had to go to distance learning due to a lack of teachers. The new Oklahoma Highway Patrol commissioner cites trooper retention as the No. 1 issue.
The Tulsa City-County Health Department is experiencing turnover higher than pre-pandemic levels. Retailers and restaurants are cutting back hours of operation because they lack workers.
Nearly every industry reports having more jobs than people. Oklahoma ranks No. 12 nationally in the labor shortage, but eighth lowest in the unemployment rate.
The situation is so unique and historic that a state Senate interim study was held last month to get a better handle on it.
About 20 million U.S. workers have voluntarily left their jobs since April. As of three weeks ago, the U.S. had 10.4 million unfilled jobs and 8.3 million unemployed Americans, states a CareerCloud study. That means the country could employ everyone and still have 2.1 million jobs left.
So, where are these workers?
Survey after survey shows they are taking time to figure out what they want and demand better from employers.
Dubbed The Great Resignation, The Big Quit or The Great Reshuffle by various media, it's the era of the worker. The pandemic has been devastating in so many ways that it forced people to think about how they are living their lives.
Is this job worth it? Am I fulfilled? What do I really want? What else is out there?
These are the big questions we sometimes forget to revisit once we enter the workforce. Life takes over with work, family and other obligations. It becomes a hamster wheel.
The pandemic stopped everything, and nothing has returned to the way it was; it probably never will.
The national labor shortage launched a number of studies and surveys to figure out what's behind it. It's easy to get lost in the data, but common threads run through the findings.
Most notably, vacancies aren't because of unmotivated workers or generous unemployment benefits, a narrative that originated with owners and executives.
Oklahoma's early termination of federal enhanced unemployment benefits only showed an average of a 2% increase of returning workers, economists from the Oklahoma Policy Institute told lawmakers at the Senate interim study. That didn't move the needle.
Reasons for leaving work come down to workplace environment and treatment.
About 50% of workers say they are looking for a career move due to the pandemic. Of those, 41% want location flexibility, according to a Catalyst-CNBC survey. That's closely followed by seeking higher pay (39%), switching industries (33%), changing jobs in the same industry (32%) and starting their own business (2%).
That report found two in five employees are thinking of quitting because their company or manager hasn't cared about their concerns during the pandemic.
A LinkedIn survey found that 50% more people compared to last year have had job changes, as reported by NPR's "Marketplace Morning Report." For women, career changes are up 10% more than men. Half in the survey say the pandemic altered how they feel about their work, and more than one-third want a career change.
The report found 42% are considering taking a break due to mental health needs or to spend time with family and friends. Those are probably related reasons.
What do workers want?
Flexibility hits high on every list, referring to choices in hours, location and remote working. It helps strike the balance between work life and home life.
Another aspect is how work is valued. About 86% of workers want to be judged by outcomes, rather than output, according to a study from Citrix. No one likes to spend time and energy on something that doesn't have impact.
Money still talks, with 41% of workers saying that's the driver behind seeking another job, based on a PricewatershouseCoopers survey. For women, 46% say salary is the top reason for leaving a job, compared to 34% of men.
This puts pressure on employers to change how it recruits and retains workers.
One of the most interesting takes comes from Paula Marshall, chief executive officer of Tulsa-based Bama Companies. In a recent speech at the Rotary Club of Tulsa, Marshall spoke about putting employees first.
That may seem like common sense, but too often it's more of a cliché. Workers are looking at proof for how employers value workers.
At Bama Companies, there is a fund for emergency assistance or disaster aid to employees. Another program provides college scholarships to children of employees. It opened a center offering counseling, financial and legal services.
A decade ago, the company put a trailer in its parking lot for a full-time doctor to see employees. Marshall said it ends up saving health care costs to have such personalized services.
Those types of things stand out to workers, along with employers addressing other needs such as child care or family leave.
Public sector workers deserve the same type of treatment, respect and adequate funding. Public servants have put up with too much
This labor shortage doesn't have to be a sign of doom; it could revolutionize labor into a more prosperous and efficient economy.
Featured video: