Ginnie Graham: It's the era of the worker

So, where are these workers?

Survey after survey shows they are taking time to figure out what they want and demand better from employers.

Dubbed The Great Resignation, The Big Quit or The Great Reshuffle by various media, it's the era of the worker. The pandemic has been devastating in so many ways that it forced people to think about how they are living their lives.

Is this job worth it? Am I fulfilled? What do I really want? What else is out there?

These are the big questions we sometimes forget to revisit once we enter the workforce. Life takes over with work, family and other obligations. It becomes a hamster wheel.

The pandemic stopped everything, and nothing has returned to the way it was; it probably never will.

The national labor shortage launched a number of studies and surveys to figure out what's behind it. It's easy to get lost in the data, but common threads run through the findings.

Most notably, vacancies aren't because of unmotivated workers or generous unemployment benefits, a narrative that originated with owners and executives.