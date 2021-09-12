Ginnie Graham: It's reassuring to know that first lady Jill Biden is facing same pressures as other working women

The pandemic affected her job just as it did every educator’s. Biden taught through a computer screen for months and spoke about missing in-person learning. She returns under a mandate to wear a mask and faces the danger associated with schools as vectors for COVID-19’s spread.

It’s reaffirming, as a working woman and mother, to know that someone in the White House is experiencing the same pressures.

This is no small change from the status quo. It’s a completely different take on the role of first lady.

First ladies don’t have have official responsibilities, but the high-profile position comes with high expectations.

The spouses of early presidents served more as household managers and hostesses for society functions. Abigail Adams stands out for her written directive to her husband to “remember the ladies” during the 1776 First Continental Congress. Sadly, John did not.

But while the second president went about his business, Abigail managed the farm, raised five kids, and advocated for women’s rights to education and against slavery. Her acumen comes across in her correspondence with other visionaries of the day, including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

She’s my second favorite first lady.