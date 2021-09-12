Ginnie Graham: It's reassuring to know that first lady Jill Biden is facing same pressures as other working women

As workers get back to offices, debating safety about the resurged pandemic, first lady Jill Biden is right there with us.
This past week, Biden returned to her job teaching writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has taught since 2009. She is the first first lady to work full time at a job outside the White House.
She doesn’t need to do that. She could follow the tradition of presidential spouses who came before and take on ceremonial roles or push a societal issue. Or, at age 70, she could retire.
Instead, she continues to do what she loves, teach. This isn’t about maintaining some prestigious status. She already holds a doctorate in educational leadership.
She doesn’t conduct research or hold a position at an Ivy League institution. She’s at a community college, a place that provides higher education to nontraditional students and those not wanting the higher cost of a four-year university.
Community colleges help launch second careers, degrees for first-generation college students and teenagers just getting started toward a degree. These are places that alter the trajectories of lives and families.
Biden is part of this transformation. She knows, interacts and sees how national policies play out in the everyday lives of students and workers.
The pandemic affected her job just as it did every educator’s. Biden taught through a computer screen for months and spoke about missing in-person learning. She returns under a mandate to wear a mask and faces the danger associated with schools as vectors for COVID-19’s spread.
It’s reaffirming, as a working woman and mother, to know that someone in the White House is experiencing the same pressures.
This is no small change from the status quo. It’s a completely different take on the role of first lady.
First ladies don’t have have official responsibilities, but the high-profile position comes with high expectations.
The spouses of early presidents served more as household managers and hostesses for society functions. Abigail Adams stands out for her written directive to her husband to “remember the ladies” during the 1776 First Continental Congress. Sadly, John did not.
But while the second president went about his business, Abigail managed the farm, raised five kids, and advocated for women’s rights to education and against slavery. Her acumen comes across in her correspondence with other visionaries of the day, including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.
She’s my second favorite first lady.
The first position belongs to Eleanor Roosevelt. Few women — or people — in history reach her level of influence. She transformed the role of first lady and showed women how much more they could be.
From 1935 to 1962, she wrote the “My Day” newspaper column six days a week, where she discussed issues of race, women and current events. She hosted a weekly radio program, became the first first lady to speak at a national party convention, and oversaw the writing and passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an influencer of international treaties.
Roosevelt held regular female-reporter-only press conferences at a time when women weren’t allowed in the White House press areas. She did this to give women journalists something to write about so their bosses wouldn’t fire them.
That is what women do to help other women.
My other favorite first ladies did something that made them stand out, made them unique.
There’s Dolley Madison, who saved George Washington’s portrait from the pillaging of British troops. Sarah Polk often wrote her husband’s speeches and correspondence and sought out publicity.
Lady Bird Johnson pushed her husband into passing the first environmental protections. Jackie Kennedy reinvigorated the White House and country with her worldly aura. Betty Ford was honest and straight-forward about her alcohol addiction.
Barbara Bush backed AIDS causes that helped break down stigmas. Hillary Clinton tried to head off the country’s out-of-control health care costs and pushed for children’s issues. Michelle Obama promoted healthy lifestyles to curb childhood obesity and showed grace in the face of racism.
Jill Biden, like her husband, is still in the first term in the White House. Time will tell where she lands on the scale of first lady influence.
For right now, in this moment, she’s a working woman like millions of American women. She’s in the classroom, listening to her students and seeing first-hand what workers are facing.
She’s doing what Americans are being asked to do — get back to work.