Ginnie Graham: It's possible to buy the Barbie and support local businesses

Before having kids, my husband and I were the hipsters who never shopped corporate-owned, big-box stores, especially at the holidays.
We believed every dollar should go to locally owned businesses only. We still believe this.
Then, kids and their specific holiday lists entered our lives. The boy wanted Thomas the Train and Star Wars Legos; the girl wanted My Little Pony and American Girl doll merch.
Within two years, we went from locally owned only to traversing the aisles of Walmart, Target, Best Buy, mall department stores and Toys R Us (rest in peace). We felt like sellouts.
When having children, it was tough to find name-brand things in smaller stores. So how can a parent buy the Barbie and support local businesses?
“Small businesses are willing to bend over backward to help clients and customers with enough lead time and bandwidth,” said Allison Walden, senior vice president of resource development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Timing is an issue. People are going to need more time to be able to fill requests and serve customers with excellence.
“We can’t necessary buy local and buy immediately. You need to give small and local businesses time to be innovative and to solve problems.”
This year, more than ever, local business owners need our help. These are people we know.
Tulsa business owners sponsor the banners at football games, donate items to nonprofit auctions and serve on community board. They grew up here, sent their children to local schools and worship in our faith institutions.
Now, they need our shopping dollars to keep their livelihoods and our communities thriving.
Even though the pandemic led to soaring unemployment, furloughs and business closures, the National Retail Federation forecasts optimistic holiday spending. It predicts increased sales in November and December of between 3.6% to 5.2% over last year; that includes a 20% to 30% jump in online spending.
Other consumer groups have opposite estimates.
Gallup found Americans plan to spend 14.5% less this season, down to an average of $805 from $942. WalletHub states that 102 million consumers say they will spend less this year.
Whatever a person has to spend, think local first.
About 62% of American business owners reported needing to see consumer spending return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of year to stay in business, according to the Small Business Recovery Research conducted by American Express released in the summer.
A side effect of the pandemic was the quick evolution of local and small businesses to online ordering and shopping.
Diane White, who owns a local public relations company, started the Facebook page Stand Up to COVID-19—Support Local Tulsa Business early in the pandemic. It has amassed 36,500 members that connect consumers to local vendors offering what they are looking for.
“You can shop local and have the ease of doing so online,” White said. “The majority of local businesses where a person used to have to go to buy items, now you can call them or order online. They have figured out how to buy, sell and take money online.”
Safety is paramount as Oklahoma remains a national headline for its rapid COVID-19 infection rates, hospital bed shortages and climbing deaths.
Local businesses ship, offer curbside delivery or have a front desk ready with purchases bagged for quick in-store pickup.
“Local merchants have ways to have limited contact and not spread the infection,” White said.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber has made planning for safe shopping easier through its Tulsa Safely program, found at tulsasafely.com. It is a list of businesses pledged to adhere to federal and state safety guidelines.
This means those businesses will require masks, appropriate distancing and limited capacity. The businesses will have a sticker on their doors or window identifying them as participants.
“We need to stay safe while buying local,” Walden said.
Local shopping has become simpler since the pandemic. The Tulsa Regional Chamber along with area chambers including Broken Arrow, Owasso and Bixby have online lists of small business members.
The Stand Up to COVID-19 page managed by White has been particularly helpful.
A person will ask online where to find a product or service locally; a string of responses pop up with links to websites or phone numbers. These are from satisfied customers or business owners.
Someone occasionally posts a photo of something found on Amazon or through social media to see if it can be locally purchased. There are always answers.
See a cool cutting board etched with a family recipe? Maybe a pet photo on a pillow? Or, perhaps there’s a custom knife, specialized cake or clothing accessory that grabbed your attention.
Good bet someone in the Tulsa area offers it.
“Before going to Amazon or some other site, think about where you can go in Tulsa,” White said. “The best way to find local is to ask a friend, go online or call a store. Go to the Facebook group, ask and people will tell you.
“There are a lot of really small, maker-type businesses that we are finding. These are people who may have started a store on Etsy and now expanded online and on social media. They can create really cool things for kids.”
Another site to check is Salt and Soul Market. It popped up during the pandemic to promote Oklahoma products and provide a convenient way to search and buy locally.
For families on a budget this year, the owners of the Just Between Friends local consignment franchise is holding a Toy and Holiday Market every Thursday through Saturday in December before Christmas at Woodland Hills Mall in the former Sears store on the second floor.
“There have been some really cool businesses come out of this,” White said. “We have so many small, home-based vendor type businesses too.”
A trend this year has been to purchase experiences, White said. Recommendations have been summer camps, adventure parks and classes in cooking, sewing, glassblowing, painting, musical instrument playing and dance.
There also are pre-made kits of everything from stained glass to a cupcake project that local residents sell.
Restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard and are struggling to make payrolls. A local chef posted that if a certain amount of gift certificates were purchased now, the employees could be paid through the year’s end.
Buying a meal to be enjoyed in April will help a Tulsans keep their job today.
Before assuming that Barbie is only at a corporate-owned store, look around first. If a big-box store is unavoidable, at least buy from a local one that hires area residents and contributes to our tax base.
Then, support a local business by getting something unique and unexpected. Kids end up finding favorites outside those wish lists.
“Everyone should get something that is totally a surprise,” White said.
