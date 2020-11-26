Ginnie Graham: It's possible to buy the Barbie and support local businesses

Before having kids, my husband and I were the hipsters who never shopped corporate-owned, big-box stores, especially at the holidays.

We believed every dollar should go to locally owned businesses only. We still believe this.

Then, kids and their specific holiday lists entered our lives. The boy wanted Thomas the Train and Star Wars Legos; the girl wanted My Little Pony and American Girl doll merch.

Within two years, we went from locally owned only to traversing the aisles of Walmart, Target, Best Buy, mall department stores and Toys R Us (rest in peace). We felt like sellouts.

When having children, it was tough to find name-brand things in smaller stores. So how can a parent buy the Barbie and support local businesses?

“Small businesses are willing to bend over backward to help clients and customers with enough lead time and bandwidth,” said Allison Walden, senior vice president of resource development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Timing is an issue. People are going to need more time to be able to fill requests and serve customers with excellence.

“We can’t necessary buy local and buy immediately. You need to give small and local businesses time to be innovative and to solve problems.”