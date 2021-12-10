Ginnie Graham: It's OK to toss grandma's Christmas stuff

It was finally time to throw away the broken plastic Santa with the $1.58 TG&Y price tag on it.
That particular jolly ol’ Saint Nick likely came from Grandma’s overwhelming amount of Christmas decorations. It wasn’t an expensive item and wasn’t part of any display in memory. It’s a mystery when it was purchased or damaged.
But Grandma wasn’t one to get rid of anything and handed it off to Mom at some point. It stayed around in boxes, hauled to at least four other homes.
Until one day it showed up in my foyer with a heap of other stuff. Mom’s spin on it was that she was “handing things down” to her daughters, like an early inheritance. My sister ended up with items most definitely bought with Green Stamps.
Mom said we could throw it all away if we wanted; she was downsizing and didn’t want so much stuff anymore.
We took it to be that she couldn’t bring herself to toss it. She knew it was cheap, broken-down holiday pieces destined for a dumpster, but those were still part of her mother’s collection. She needed us to do this favor for her.
So that’s how it ended up my responsibility to say goodbye to the cracked Santa and a few other oddities, proving that tinsel does not age well.
It’s hard to part ways with holiday sentimentality.
Some decorations are part of a home’s annual display because it’s just always been that way. Grandma was putting out a wooden nativity set that was falling apart 40 years ago. But when she died, no one was going to let it go.
Our traditions have always been do-it-yourself decorating. I love the homes with professional lighting and interior design, but it’s just not me.
My family’s mish-mash of Christmas embellishments came from Mom and grandmothers or was purchased with my husband or kids. There are stories behind each thing.
But they are things, and things have a shelf life. Eventually those jingle bells, Santas and garlands go flat, fade or tear apart.
Almost without fail, every estate sale has a section filled with holiday stuff. I usually pick up the lights because those never last longer than a month. (I’m convinced it’s the eternal Christmas scam.) The ornaments and other novelties of merriment are too personal, as if I’m buying someone’s tradition.
This year, I decided to cull the joyful herd collecting in my attic. Out went the 1983 felt angel with my name on it and a stain from who knows what. No more box of broken ornaments I thought to fix one day. No reason exists to keep the salt shaker Santa missing the pepper Mrs. Claus, three corkboard Christmas coasters or the one placemat featuring mistletoe.
The fake greenery laced with white lights that sort of worked are no longer my problem.
A few tell-tale signs indicate when it’s time to pitch the holiday decorations: anything plastic from a defunct store like Otasco or Ben Franklin, missing limbs, red faded to pink, green faded to lime or permanent tinsel that’s not supposed to be there.
Feel free to ax the old trends like St. Nick holding a beer, animatronic Grinch, talking fish with a Santa hat and anything that mimics passing gas. (I’m directing that at my nephews.) Some past fads are cool, like ceramic Christmas trees and color wheels on aluminum trees. A singing catfish will never be cool.
As I look in my house, there’s a realization that many of these holiday items will likely see a landfill; it’s inevitable. Yet some will always remain in my possession.
Each year, our family gets an ornament with our names on it, pets included. Some tree trimmings reflect hobbies or reminders of the past year. It gives me comfort to see ones with photos of my kids or from trips to New York, Ireland and even Branson, Missouri.
I’ve kept one that belonged to my dad (a dog representing his job as a veterinarian) and one from my stepdad (a miniature bowling bag for his favorite pastime).
It’s not the ornament I cherish. It’s the memory. It’s those moments with the people I loved.
I sometimes wonder what of my ornaments my kids, or maybe grandkids, will keep, if any.
Maybe a descendant will like my choices and treasure them as keepsakes. Or maybe some will end up in a flea market.
I have faith that the things meant to survive through the decades will, just like my necklace from a great-grandfather and quilt block from a great-great grandmother.
I don’t need a plastic Santa to remember Grandma. I don’t need the lights and baubles to appreciate what this season is meant to inspire.
For whoever has to deal with my holiday stuff, just know it’s OK with me to get rid of it. Those are impermanent things. The hope is for people to find permanence, purpose and love from those around us.