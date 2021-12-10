Ginnie Graham: It's OK to toss grandma's Christmas stuff

It was finally time to throw away the broken plastic Santa with the $1.58 TG&Y price tag on it.

That particular jolly ol’ Saint Nick likely came from Grandma’s overwhelming amount of Christmas decorations. It wasn’t an expensive item and wasn’t part of any display in memory. It’s a mystery when it was purchased or damaged.

But Grandma wasn’t one to get rid of anything and handed it off to Mom at some point. It stayed around in boxes, hauled to at least four other homes.

Until one day it showed up in my foyer with a heap of other stuff. Mom’s spin on it was that she was “handing things down” to her daughters, like an early inheritance. My sister ended up with items most definitely bought with Green Stamps.

Mom said we could throw it all away if we wanted; she was downsizing and didn’t want so much stuff anymore.

We took it to be that she couldn’t bring herself to toss it. She knew it was cheap, broken-down holiday pieces destined for a dumpster, but those were still part of her mother’s collection. She needed us to do this favor for her.