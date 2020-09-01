Ginnie Graham: It's not the job of police to do sweeps of homeless encampments

Sweeping away people who are homeless is not police work.
It's also an antiquated, ineffective model that smacks of elitism and goes against the city's strategic plan on homelessness developed last year.
Tulsa can do better than its current intention to clear homeless encampments from the downtown area using police officers.
The Tulsa Police Department, at the request of the city of Tulsa, is in the process of telling people living on the street to leave or they will be cited with trespassing.
This is exactly the type of responsibility police reform advocates want to take off the plate of law enforcement. TPD has other, more crime-oriented, things to do.
Homelessness is a complex issue that involves having enough mental health counselors, trauma-informed social workers and, most important, housing with supportive services.
Tulsa needs more of all of this. People who are in or recovering from crisis do not need police; they need social services.
The pandemic has brought more people who are homeless into the streets because shelters have been forced to lower their capacities.
So those who don't make it into a shelter are left outside. Many of them stay close to where they can receive food and help the next day.
Tulsa located its shelters, kitchens and outreach in the downtown area near Archer Street, not far from the overpasses of the Inner-Dispersal Loop.
It should shock no one that there people who are homeless in that corridor. This is not a new problem, but one now more visible.
Business owners are put in a bad spot.
Attracting customers means they need to have an environment that feels safe and vibrant. That's tough with panhandlers outside a door or people in a mental health episode approaching staff and clients.
But making this a police matter is an old way of thinking. It might temporarily clear streets but it solves little.
Advocates know this because it's been done before, numerous times, to no impact.
Tulsa has a homeless plan called A Way Home for Tulsa that includes 26 partner organizations and coordinated by the Tulsa Community Service Council.
Last year, a strategic planning process was launched, ending with updated plan. More than 100 people from government, nonprofits, business and other entities showed up for the first meeting.
It is an issue important to many people.
In Tulsa, a point-in-time census of people who were homeless found 34% were chronically without a permanent home, 20% employed, 11% veterans, 14% with foster care involvement, 33% with mental health issues and 27% with substance abuse problems.
Add to that Tulsa's ranking of having the 11th highest eviction rate in the nation.
The strategic plan is a 24-page document with policy and process changes including ways to lower the eviction rate, increase access to mental health professionals and provide connections to housing from institutions like prisons and develop more housing.
Obstacles remain. Tulsa simply needs more and varied types of housing units and trained social and mental health workers to ensure success.
Nowhere in that document do I find a reference to using police officers to move people off streets to somewhere else.
The city tasked the Asset Management Department to work with TPD on getting rid of the camps.
To her credit, Becky Gligo, who is with the Asset Management Department, gets the problem. Her job is to ramp up shelters such as opening a drop-in center in the old juvenile justice building on Charles Page Boulevard. It can hold 150 people during the day and 55 overnight.
She is optimistic and determined to not criminalize people who are homeless.
"Sweeps won't work if it just moves people because it doesn't deal with the problem," Gligo said. "Instead of people scattering or being removed, we need to get them into places with resources, food and services. I'm focused on getting our city facilities connected to services and get people into housing."
Typically, this hasn't been a fast process. It takes people and facilities, and right now the pandemic has made both of those harder to find.
If the community wants to move faster on the strategies to eliminate homelessness, then fund it as robustly as law enforcement.
Give money and prioritize public budgets to hire more trauma-informed, trained social workers and to develop housing models that work for challenging populations.
The city should call off the threatened sweep and find a better way home for these Tulsans.
That is a more permanent and humane way of creating safer downtown for everyone.
