Ginnie Graham: It's getting a lot harder to afford having a period

As if women aren't already irritated by having periods, now we can't find our favorite tampons, or any in some cases.

Tampons are the latest victim of the combination punch of supply chain problems, inflation and labor demands. A shortage has been growing for the past few months but only recently gained national media attention — at least for those willing to talk about it.

Unless some things change pretty soon, everyone is going to be hearing about it whether they want to or not.

The tampon supply is down about 60% at the moment. When a product is found, tampons are costing about 10% more and menstrual pads are up about 8.3%, according to Bloomberg.

That's putting more pressure on low-income women, who already have a hard time paying for this life necessity.

Buying feminine hygiene products are not optional. Products are not covered in federal assistance programs and are not generally tax exempt. Five states don't have an income tax, and 13 additional states exempt feminine hygiene products. Oklahoma is not one of them.

Before getting into the details, I feel it necessary to explain how women handle their menstrual cycles. The last few months have shown an appalling general lack of knowledge about how women's bodies work.

Tampons are used by about 40% of U.S. women to absorb the bloody discharge that comes from the regular breakdown of the uterus lining. That flow can go from a trickle to what feels like a river's current, explaining the descriptions on boxes going from light to ultra.

The length of time varies, but on average lasts about a week. But some women may have periods lasting several weeks or a couple of days. The amount of products women and girls use depends on those factors.

Other methods to catch the flow are sanitary pads taped to panties (ideally with wraparound "wings" to catch overflow), reusable cloth pads, period underwear and menstrual cups/disks, which are put internally over the cervix. The period panties and menstrual cups are relatively new options and more popular with younger girls and women.

Tampons rest right inside the vaginal canal and are composed of layers of cotton and rayon with pulp and plastic for applicators.

In all these choices, quality matters, and women are loyal to the preference.

Time Magazine highlighted the tampon shortage problem in early June quoting sources saying raw materials are getting more difficult and expensive to obtain. Many factories are short-staffed, causing delays. Because tampons are regulated like medical devices, similar to PPE, workers must receive special training.

Materials in disposable pads also cost more. While absorbency in tampons are the cotton and rayon, pads have various plastic fiber layers. The absorbent part is composed of tree-sourced fluff pulp along with a gel of polymers and chain-like molecular structure.

Cotton futures jumped 40% in the past year, and a drought is stressing yields of the crop, according to Bloomberg. The fluff pulp absorbent fiber went up 25%. Plastic resins and materials increased 9.5%.

Russia's war in Ukraine contributed to the surge in costs for plastics and the absorbent polymers, which both derive from oil and are priced 70% more than last year. And, like we know in Oklahoma, there are several other factors determining the price of oil.

Add to this the rise in transportation costs, and women are getting hit hard financially for having a period.

Some women are trying reusable menstrual cups or period panties. Some women are dealing with whatever they can find, whether it's ill-fitting or wrong absorbency. From experience, that's no way to live.

Plus, those of us in our 40s and 50s are not much into changing what we know.

Low-income women are put in an even more difficult situation. A financially struggling household with pre-teen and teenage girls are likely to be even more stressed.

Nonprofits providing feminine hygiene products — domestic violence shelters, homeless centers, foster care resource centers and even some school resource closets — are experiencing problems with donations.

There have been a run on certain products before, most recently with baby formula. In that situation, a key U.S. manufacturer had to shut down to fix problems leading to tainted formula. The outcry was swift and strong, getting the attention of President Joe Biden and Congress to speed up production and import formula.

With tampons, no one seems to be doing anything. There is no outrage in Congress or state leaders stepping up with ideas. No one is working on an international plan to meet this need.

Women shouldn't be scrambling to deal with this alone. Women's unmet basic needs shouldn't be ignored.