Ginnie Graham: Is this the end of political debates and public forums?

Recently, U.S. Sen. James Lankford declined a debate, saying he didn't want to give his opponent free air time. School board candidates in Jenks and Union are refusing to appear in forums hosted by parent groups with the incumbents they are challenging.

This comes just three months after the Republican National Committee notified the Commission on Presidential Debates that it plans to prohibit its candidates from participating in its debates.

Is this end of political debates? If so, it's bad for voter education and will harm good governance.

Campaigns are big business, with consultants curating images for candidates, from talking points to wardrobes. This approach gives a meticulously planned perception of a person, whether accurate or not.

Replacing debates and forums will be slick, pre-packaged personas built around consumer marketing. No more will candidates need to explain their positions; they could just surround themselves with like-minded people and repeat phrases.

This is already a growing problem for voters who want to find out more about candidates.

Social media ushered in a way to bypass the traditional vetting of candidates. It's put power in the hands of political parties and special interests. Voters get a watered-down, one-sided view of people wanting to run government.

For constituents challenging candidates in that online space, they may find themselves blocked and shut out from the conversation. The insistence on written questions allows a candidate to have someone else answer or check to ensure their responses fit a chosen narrative.

How is this different from propaganda?

If candidates are unwilling to meet people of differing views before they take office, there is no incentive to act differently once given power.

By isolating from opponents and the public, it becomes easier to demonize the other, continuing to sow divides rather than find common ground.

Lankford's loudest challenger is Tulsa Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who fits on the edge of the political right. Reasons Lankford has given for not debating are that it would be a "side show" and give his opponent "free air time." Though, Lankford would receive the same amount of air time.

With public debates, there is always a chance it could become a circus if a candidate starts acting like a fool. But, voters need to see that unfold.

Voters need to see how candidates conduct themselves, especially when under pressure or faced with unusual circumstances.

Can candidates think well on their feet? How do they react to questions from the public? Are they mean or respectful? Are they knowledgeable beyond talking points?

When Lankford ran in 2016, he received more votes from Oklahomans (980,892) than Trump (949,136). More voters came out four years later, so it's unclear how that would have shaken out in 2020.

This level of approval gives Lankford cover. Not appearing likely won't hurt his campaign because he has a track record of successful re-elections.

That's what happened when U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe refused to debate his Democrat challenger Abby Broyles two years ago. He still won with 63% approval.

A high level of support shouldn't be an excuse to not engage in public forums and debates. If anything, it ought to be viewed as opportunities to reaffirm what voters believe.

For unknown candidates, avoidance makes no sense.

In Jenks and Union schools, candidates opposing the incumbents have pulled out of public forums hosted by parent-teacher organizations, claiming biased processes or organizations.

In Union, only a student-led event doubling as a voter registration drive attracted both candidates simultaneously. So far, both candidates have agreed to be on a Facebook Live forum later this week. But, parents know that online is no substitute for in-person.

The refusal to enter public debates and forums is playing out at the national level as the RNC challenges the commission that hosts the presidential and vice presidential debates. The commission was founded by the Republican and Democratic parties in 1987 to permanently implement the debates as part of the election.

Though touted as nonpartisan, conservatives in recent years have complained the process favors Democrats. However, the commission negotiates with the candidates on terms and format.

The RNC has stated it wants more of a direct role, rather than the commission going to the qualifying candidates. In a letter sent to the commission in January, other RNC complaints were about holding the first debate earlier and accusing the group of selecting biased moderators, changing the agreed-upon format and failing to maintain nonpartisanship.

That's still being worked out, but it's possible Americans may not see their president in a debate, breaking a long American custom.

The modern presidential debate started with the 1960 televised John F. Kennedy versus Richard Nixon event. But, the tradition is considered to have started with the 1856 Illinois senate race between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas.

School boards, city councils, legislatures and Congress require group efforts. To get something done, members must be able to work with others. Public forums and debates give voters a look at the ability of candidates to do that.

Public debates and forums have served Americans well, allowing voters a better chance at knowing candidates.

Voters deserve better than campaign theater and need to demand candidates keep this American tradition.

