Ginnie Graham: IRS is not hiring 87,000 agents to go after everyone's taxes

No one likes the IRS. But we like the long list public services paid by the money it collects like the military, air traffic controllers, courts and parks.

No one likes to pay taxes. But, Congress sets the tax laws, and we have a collective agreement as Americans to pay what those laws say we owe. That's how a representative democracy works.

Tax law enforcement shouldn't be viewed differently from enforcing other laws.

I don't like the high fees assessed on speeding and parking, but it's not the fault of officers handing out the tickets. That dislike shouldn't be taken out on law enforcement by gutting their budgets.

That's what happened with the IRS.

For 20 years, the agency has consistently been cut in budget, staff and resources. This includes auditors but also pre-filing assistance and education, information technology and other supportive services. A Treasury report out last year states the IRS is using the oldest system in the federal government, dating to the 1960s.

"The result is decades upon decades of tax administration built upon a system that is written in a programming language that is no longer taught, and where new functions are added in a patchwork rather than integrated manner," the report states.

It added, "At present, IRS funding deficiencies have directly resulted in an inability for the IRS to meet its mission of administering a fair and effective tax system."

In the past decade, its funding decreased by at least 30%. In the past five years, the IRS lost 50,000 employees from attrition, according to a Washington Post fact-check. In total, the IRS has about 80,000 employees.

This tax season, it had just one employee per 16,000 calls coming into the agency for pre-filing help.

That creates horrible customer service and spotty enforcement, making it easier for people to evade paying their fair share. As someone who doesn't lie or fudge on tax filings, that lack of assistance and enforcement bothers me.

Alarms have been ringing on this for years. Last year's National Taxpayer Advocate report to Congress stated, “There is no way to sugarcoat the year 2021 in tax administration. From the perspective of tens of millions of taxpayers, tax administration did not work for them.”

The report noted that customer service calls tripled in the past year, but only 11% of calls reached an employee, "Without support, taxpayers are disadvantaged and frustrated, and tax compliance is jeopardized.”

It added, "One irony of the past year is that, despite its challenges, the IRS performed well under the circumstances. The imbalance between the IRS’s workload and its resources has never been greater."

Four years ago, a ProPublica investigation found the agency was allowed to slip into this understaffing slowly and without fanfare. It found a division that once uncovered $50 million in unpaid taxes by foreign energy companies operating in the U.S. shut down for lack of resources.

The IRS has about 8,300 auditors, also called revenue agents. The last time it had less than 10,000 auditors was 1953. The population has grown by 106% since then, from about 160 million to 330 million.

Of the auditors, about 6,500 handle the higher-wage earners and corporate filings, which tend to be more complicated. The overall audits have fallen, but the IRS has focused on those earning $100,000 to $10 million, according to a May data sheet.

Total audits of individual filings fell from about 16 per 1,000 returns in 1997 to about 4 per 1,000 filings, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

Between 2010 and 2018, the audit rate for higher-income taxpayers fell, while the audit rate for lower-income taxpayers remained fairly stable, according the U.S. Congressional Budget Office.

All this led to a September CBO analysis and recommendation to turn around the agency. It proposed Congress invest $80 billion in the agency over the next decade to restore staffing and update technology.

It's expected to recover $200 billion to $320 billion from unpaid taxes, particularly from higher-wage earners and corporations.

That was adopted into the recently passed congressional reconciliation bill. As expected, it's become politicized with scare tactics.

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that the "Democrats' new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you — with 710,000 new audits for Americans who earn less than $75k."

Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted: "Biden's disastrous new spending scam raises taxes and supercharges the IRS with 87k new agents to harass middle income Americans." First District Congressman Kevin Hern claimed in a tweet that Americans will be five times more likely to be audited.

That's misrepresenting the IRS plan.

The reference to 87,000 employees targeting poor Americans originated with the National Republican Committee.

The number comes from a 2021 Treasury Department report stating about that many staff could be hired by 2031. But, these wouldn't be all be new positions or auditors. Staff includes a range of jobs including customer service and IT workers.

It also addresses a concern that half of the existing IRS staff are near retirement.

As to who gets audited, it won't be targeting low- and middle-income families. An updated IT system is expected to have better capabilities in detecting evasion and discrepancies. Customer service will help with accuracy on the front-end of filings.

The Treasury report states, "Importantly, the additional resources will go toward enforcement against those with the highest incomes, and audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for those earning less than $400,000 in actual income."

That was repeated in a letter to Congress from IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, who stated resource planning is around filings of more than $400,000, "These resources are absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." It was re-affirmed by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a briefing Tuesday.

The CBO states the audit rates would only be returning to what it was 10 years ago.

"… but higher-income taxpayers would face the largest increase. In addition, the Administration’s policies would focus additional IRS resources on enforcement activity aimed at high-wealth taxpayers, large corporations, and partnerships. CBO estimates that if the proposals were enacted, tax compliance would be improved, and more households would meet their obligation under the law."

Ensuring everyone is meeting their legal obligation is what this is about.

So, don't buy into the political soundbites. But, if you are making half a million a year and playing funny math on your taxes, then maybe that time is over. And, that's fine by me.