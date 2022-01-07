Ginnie Graham: Innovative instructional model returns power, flexibility to classroom teachers

Students missing school couldn’t catch up. Teachers bound by daily lesson plans couldn’t stop to deal with students arriving with problems or needing individual help. Students fast to learn were bored by the slower tempo.

“It doesn’t take much for one or two students to disrupt a class,” Farah said. “I never felt caught up; it felt like constant failure.”

So Farah and colleague Robert Barnett came up with a different way for classroom management and teaching, putting the teacher in the center as more of a daily facilitator and emphasizing mastery of concepts.

But the shift takes more time in teacher preparation by utilizing more videos and online resources. Once that’s in place, students can access the work from anywhere and move at their own speed, taking quizzes and tests to demonstrate proficiency.

Teamwork is encouraged by teachers who tell students, “Ask three before me.” That looks like a professional work structure — employees working together toward a goal.

In practice, classrooms have kids working at different places in a semester’s curriculum. Students feel more power in taking the time they need while teachers can target their focus on where they are needed most.