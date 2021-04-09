Ginnie Graham: Immigration reform begins at the border for Sen. Lankford

When President Donald Trump took office, he set out to end the program. In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared it illegal followed by a memo from the acting secretary of homeland security announcing the program's wind-down.

"That's a gift because immigration doesn't get solved because it doesn't have a deadline," Lankford said. "Without a deadline, Congress doesn't want to do hard things. That's why they pass the budget at the last second; that's why appropriations are done past the last second. With immigration, there is no deadline, and it's hard."

With the clock ticking toward February 2019, Lankford joined a group of others to find a fix. Four immigration reform bills were considered but didn't receive enough support.

"What should've happened when none of them got 60 votes, we would sit down in a back room and start negotiating how to find common ground between these four bills and merge into a final bill and bring it out," Lankford said.