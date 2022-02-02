Ginnie Graham: I'm glad books are being banned so I know what to read next

For me, it was “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger that had me seeking Mom’s signature to get at the “parent permission required” books in high school.

I went through a good chunk of that. It was no different from when record companies in the 1980s were forced to place “Parental Advisory” on songs deemed naughty. I bought those, too.

Youth act the same way today. Just see how many teenagers choose the clean version of a song over something labeled “explicit.” The way to make books popular is to put them on forbidden literature lists.

Recently, banning books is back in style.

Oklahoma is right in the mix with the introduction of a bill from Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who has a history of clutching his pearls in concern over the indoctrination of public school students.