Ginnie Graham: I'm glad books are being banned so I know what to read next

For me, it was “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger that had me seeking Mom’s signature to get at the “parent permission required” books in high school.
I went through a good chunk of that. It was no different from when record companies in the 1980s were forced to place “Parental Advisory” on songs deemed naughty. I bought those, too.
Youth act the same way today. Just see how many teenagers choose the clean version of a song over something labeled “explicit.” The way to make books popular is to put them on forbidden literature lists.
Recently, banning books is back in style.
Oklahoma is right in the mix with the introduction of a bill from Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who has a history of clutching his pearls in concern over the indoctrination of public school students.
Senate Bill 1142 would ban any book that deals with sex, sexual identity and/or gender identity. A parent can request the removal of any book — without due process. If that’s not done within 30 days, the librarian would be automatically fired, and the district could be sued for a minimum of $10,000 per day the material isn’t removed.
I’m assuming Standridge’s bill doesn’t count sex mentioned in the Bible.
This isn’t far from last year’s efforts by conservative Texas lawmakers to get rid of books in public schools that address race, equality, sex and LGBTQ+ issues. One lawmaker came up with a list of 850 books that he deemed troublesome and then sent passive-aggressive letters asking schools whether those were on the shelves.
I’m glad he did so. I now have a new go-to resource for reading recommendations.
From that list, though, I’ve already read “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides, columnist Anna Quinlen’s essay collection in “Thinking Out Loud” and Margaret Atwood’s “A Handmaid’s Tale” (ironically read as a teenager after checking it out from my high school library).
Last week in Tennessee, the McMinn County school board unanimously approved removing the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” from an eighth-grade module on the Holocaust due to curse words and a nonsexualized depiction of a woman’s naked body. As if that was the worst part of the genocide.
“Maus” went from not even tracking in the top 1,000 most popular books on Amazon to the No. 1 most-sought title.
Also last week, the school board of the St. Louis-area district of Wentzville, Missouri, voted to pull author Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” from schools. It also voted to remove “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel and “Heavy” by Kiese Laymon. These involve themes of race, sexual identity and/or sexual abuse.
Most public schools and libraries have independent processes to handle challenges, and the Wentzville board banned the books against a review committee’s recommendation to retain the titles.
The result of the board’s vote is an increase in requests for the Morrison book at St. Louis booksellers, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
This hand-wringing over books in schools seems quaint considering how much trash is at the fingertips of kids who can go online. Anyone who believes pulling books from schools keeps information away from kids really needs to learn about how the internet works.
A generations-old working compromise has been to require parental permission for some titles. But today’s kids can easily find other avenues.
Books’ leaving someone upset or bothered isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s upsetting to learn about parts of our history. It’s upsetting to read about sexual assaults. It’s upsetting to find out the brutality and legacy of racism.
That isn’t a reason to hide from it. Books are safe places to dive into these tough subjects.
Many of today’s youths are living through difficulties described in these novels. For kids without those challenges, knowing about experiences foreign to them could be beneficial.
Efforts to address diversity, race, sexual orientation and gender identity are about developing empathy and understanding of others.
This new wave of censorship comes from the growing politicizing of public schools, usually gaining traction online. There are groups like No Left Turn in Education providing book titles deemed to spread “radical and racist ideologies to students.”
As a teen, I was flummoxed about why “Catcher in the Rye” was consider radical. I loathe that book, right up there with “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac. Talk about whiny, rich, white guys who need to get a job.
But Judy Blume better described my changing hormones better than any teacher I had, and I was devastated after reading Toni Morrison’s book.