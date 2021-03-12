Ginnie Graham: If lawmakers want to eliminate abortion, then increase sex ed and birth control access

Oklahoma lawmakers could pass measures reducing abortions without prompting court challenges to constitutions protections.
But, for decades they’ve rejected doing so.
Overwhelmingly, research shows that giving people information and contraception brings down abortions and unintended pregnancies. It's an area that ought to be embraced by the pro-life and pro-choice camps.
Yet, lawmakers spend most of their time arguing about what to do after unplanned pregnancies, not how to prevent them.
This past week, the House approved bills that would further ban abortions and certainly land in the courts if becoming law.
House Bill 1102 would suspend a physician’s medical license if performing an abortion. This comes after passage of House Bill 1904 that would limit abortion providers to only board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists. House Bill 2441 would prevent abortion if a heartbeat is detected as early as six weeks, though many physicians argue it’s not a heartbeat because a heart is not fully developed then.
Getting no traction in the debate was boosting prevention through education and contraception access.
When asked about this, Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, author of HB 1102 said: “What we need to do to teach our young people — marriage between one man and one woman for life and that before you get married, you’re pure. And after you get married, you’re faithful. I believe this will greatly diminish the teen pregnancy rate."
There’s a lot to unpack — including a narrow definition of family and that sex makes a person dirty — but at the center is the abstinence-only position. That has been the prevailing Oklahoma choice for generations, keeping the state in a top spot for teen pregnancies.
Oklahoma is now No. 4 in teen births.
It takes about two minutes online to find peer-reviewed, published studies showing the ineffectiveness of abstinence-only programs. These are found in medical and academic journals, on public health websites and university research.
About a decade ago, other states drastically reduced abortions and unintended births by offering comprehensive health education and expanding free and affordable birth control. They embraced the data, and it worked.
Delaware received national attention for dropping its abortion rate by 37% in just three years (2014-2017). The state had been No. 1 in unplanned pregnancies until its political leaders aggressively boosted long-acting contraception access.
As more states, from Washington to South Carolina, adopted similar programs, abortions have reached the lowest number since it was legalized in 1973.
Oklahoma hasn't made statewide changes, but Tulsa and Oklahoma counties have.
Tulsa County mirrored the national experience after creating a network to bring down unintended pregnancies. These have been largely funded by philanthropic foundations, private donors and a couple of federal grants.
This includes the Take Control Initiative to give low-income women free long-term birth control (2010); Youth Services of Tulsa upping its prevention outreach with PregNot (2010); Tulsa City-County’s Health Department’s promotion of prevention programs and teen clinics; Community Health Connection’s teen clinic addition and Amplify as a resource hub (formerly known as the Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, 2013).
Schools districts including Tulsa Public Schools and Union adopted evidence-based sex education about this same time.
In five years (2013-2018), teen births fell by 35% in the county. Abortions among Oklahoma teens fell 24% between 2013 and 2019.
Oklahoma doesn't keep county-by-county abortion data but has gathered information since 2002. Since then, abortions have fallen across all age groups by 29% and among teens by 281%.
Oklahoma is one of four states without a mandated health curriculum. This is where most schools offer sex education, tobacco prevention, nutrition and exercise information.
Having a evidence-based sex education programs does more than just prevent abortions and unplanned births. It discusses healthy relationships, communicating with a partner and other dating issues.
In last week's debate over the abortion bills, Olsen made a statement regarding exemptions. He called rape a "terrible thing" that ought to lead to the death penalty, but stopped short of endorsing it as an exemption.
"But really, many times, this is not a sincere argument. Sometimes, it's an excuse," he said.
This implies women lie about sexual assault; that's a harmful accusation women have faced forever.
But there is a problem about young adults not knowing what consensual sex looks like, most visibly seen on college campuses.
About 13% of college students say they have had nonconsensual sexual contact. Half of the incidents are from physical force or inability to consent, such as being inebriated, according to the Association of American Universities.
Students arrive not understanding when a person agrees to sex, states a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation-Washington Post in 2015.
For example, it found 40% of students think non-verbal actions like taking off clothing, grabbing a condom or nodding is consent. But 40% said those didn't.
Oklahoma's law is progressive and clear, defining consent as "affirmative, unambiguous and voluntary agreement to engage in a specific sexual activity during a sexual encounter which can be revoked at any time. It contains a list of situations where consent cannot be granted.
How many college freshmen, especially boys, know this? If you had children going to college next year, would you want them to know?
Youth need to talk about issues of sex and relationships well before they are faced with the decision. And when they do, birth control ought to be within reach.
Restricting abortion access hasn't been the leading factor in the reductions of the past decade. It's been the combination of more effective birth control, more access to contraception and better education for youth.
If lawmakers want to get rid of abortion, then they ought to be passing bills reflecting what's known to work.
Featured video: