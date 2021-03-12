Ginnie Graham: If lawmakers want to eliminate abortion, then increase sex ed and birth control access

Oklahoma's law is progressive and clear, defining consent as "affirmative, unambiguous and voluntary agreement to engage in a specific sexual activity during a sexual encounter which can be revoked at any time. It contains a list of situations where consent cannot be granted.

How many college freshmen, especially boys, know this? If you had children going to college next year, would you want them to know?

Youth need to talk about issues of sex and relationships well before they are faced with the decision. And when they do, birth control ought to be within reach.

Restricting abortion access hasn't been the leading factor in the reductions of the past decade. It's been the combination of more effective birth control, more access to contraception and better education for youth.

If lawmakers want to get rid of abortion, then they ought to be passing bills reflecting what's known to work.

