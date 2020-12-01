Ginnie Graham: Ida Red General Store video gives tribute to Tulsa small businesses and late father

It was a country song Angelene Wright has been hearing for more than 25 years that struck an inspirational chord.

It’s been a rough year for the owner of the Ida Red General Store. It’s been hard on all business owners, particularly for small, locally owned stores and restaurants.

So, when Wright heard “The Little Man” by The Tractors, she thought of all the Tulsa workers giving it their all through this time of crisis. This holiday season will be make or break for many of them.

Her favorite line from the song, “It’s the little man that made this country great,” kept rolling around in her head. She could visualize her friends at their jobs across Tulsa stores.

She wanted to set those images against those words. So, she enlisted her award-winning filmmaker brother, Elvis Ripley, to make it happen.

The song was released in 1994 and was written by Jim Pulte, Tim J. Dubois and her late father, Steve Ripley. It was produced by Ripley and Walt Richmond.

“I was in my car listening to my dad, as I do a lot. I turn on his voice when I miss him. When I heard this song, it hit me in a new way,” Wright said. “It has been the little man who makes this country great. I felt it in a whole new way.