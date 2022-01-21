Ginnie Graham: I would be a horrible teacher

I’m going to do everyone a favor and not substitute teach.
By doing so, I’m am preventing some pretty awesome memes and TikTok videos taken surreptitiously by bored teens and preteens. I’m avoiding a delicate talk from a principal about how I can’t tell kids what I really think of them.
It’s one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It’s another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing.
Life is all about recognizing your limits, and that is mine. I would be a horrible teacher.
To clarify, my pedagogy comfort zone begins at the college ages. I’ve been an adjunct on several occasions and had fun each time, but those students are adults who choose to take the course.
Elementary through high schools are totally different beasts, and ones that will best me every time, especially the youngest ones with all that energy.
There’s a statewide call out to flood Oklahoma’s classrooms with substitutes so schools can stay open. Buildings are closing because teachers are home sick with COVID-19, along with many of the students. Substitutes will be facing the same risks.
There’s also the issue of the mandatory federal background checks, which could take up to six weeks. It also takes the workers away from other jobs, and many other professions are in remote working.
But for those who are stepping up to help out, I offer godspeed — from a distance. Some people are great at stepping into teaching roles; others are not. And just because someone is great at one job doesn’t mean that person will be good as a temporary teacher.
The thing about teaching in classrooms pre-K to 12th grade is that not all students want to be there. They don’t care that I have a master’s degree. They don’t have any interest in stories from my profession.
The last time I had the attention of 20 teenagers, I regaled them with stories of when I met actor Rob Lowe. They looked blankly and said, “Who?” Clearly, these are not my people.
They have their own lives. For the young ones, it’s about playtime and learning centers. It gets more complicated with age and raging hormones.
From my own school years, I cannot remember a substitute who actually taught. At best, they kept us from going all “Lord of the Flies.” At worst, we rattled the person enough to get the attention of one of our real teachers, and that usually led to a form of detention.
Usually, it was a lot of watching videos or talking “quietly” to friends. Not exactly SAT preparation.
Substitutes are supposed to go over what the teacher leaves, if the teacher had time to prepare instructions. Substitutes don’t know how to modify lessons for English language learners or for students with disabilities.
But the biggest obstacle is classroom management. Most kids faced with a substitute act fine, but it’s amazing how one difficult student can suck the air out of an entire room.
I can handle my own kids (about 78% of the time), but understanding the right way to intervene with kids I don’t know is beyond my education and experience. Kids may have traumas and backgrounds that require an approach foreign to me.
That’s why I defer to the professionals, the ones who went to college and did internships for this work. Those are the people who have a magic touch with all the different personalities, quirks and drama of children and teens.
Good teachers are like maestros with an ability to shift the tenor of a room with subtle movements. They do this along with creating lesson plans, taking on extra jobs like coaching and covering drop-off, lunch duty and other classrooms of absent teachers.
I can’t do what they do. I’m not a decent fill-in either, though I can press “play” for a video. But providing a quality education means substitutes can’t do that for very long, and this pandemic spike is lasting weeks.
For a few years, my sister and I taught a Sunday school class. It was 45 minutes once a week with no more than 15 kids, ranging in ages from 4 to 11. We spent hours preparing and were exhausted after each class.
It took both of us and providing treats each class. My sister was the rock star in the role, and she’s an example of who ought to be recruited as a substitute.
That Sunday school experience only confirmed what I knew: I am not cut out for teaching.
Featured video: Tulsa World Opinion: There’s always someone ready to take away a right