Ginnie Graham: Hutcherson YMCA role in Tulsa Race Massacre

With the Tulsa Children’s Museum as a partner, the exhibit has a timeline starting before the tragedy and ending with current events.

“Knowing our focus is on education and children, we wanted to tell that story in a way that was appropriate and comfortable for kids as well as families,” Wimmer said.

The exhibit includes profiles of people, interactive items, photos, charts and explains how the YMCA branch worked with groups like the Red Cross to help victims.

“We really want to tell the story in a way that is authentic, a way that feels good to those telling it while still recognizing the horrific nature of what happened in a way that is honorable,” Wimmer said. “You do that with any project, but really for this, it was at the forefront of our thoughts in each decision made.”

Funding comes from a grant given last year by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The Hutcherson YMCA story is a rich one. It became a community gathering spot and offered innovative community service projects to guide through wars, unrest and economic instability.

Its youth programs have turned out famous athletes including Olympic gold medalist Kenny Monday and NBA stars Wayman Tisdale and John Starks.