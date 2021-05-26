Ginnie Graham: Hutcherson YMCA role in Tulsa Race Massacre

With a budget of $500, the first YMCA serving Tulsa’s Black residents started in June 1918 with meetings held in a print shop owned by Harry O. Abbott at 124½ N. Greenwood Ave.
That group would later help in the aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre and create a 100-year legacy of powerful youth and community programs.
It’s a story that sometimes gets lost in the many narratives about the tragedy and the following years of rebuilding and resilience.
On Thursday, the Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St., is unveiling a new traveling exhibit about the massacre story through the perspective of the north YMCA. It will remain at the Hutcherson branch for a month.
“It’s an opportunity to learn the information through a different lens,” said Tulsa YMCA Chief Executive Officer Ricki Wimmer. “We are only one small cog in this giant wheel in our community. But we knew we had a component of the story to tell.”
In a 1994 Tulsa World story, reporter Wesley Brown interviewed many long-time serving members of the Hutcherson YMCA board about its history.
Many of the founders of the north Tulsa YMCA branch were World War I veterans and had lived in bigger cities. These men supported the Christian values of the organization and its positive influence on underprivileged youth.
The branch was christened in September 1919 and named the William A. Hunton YMCA, after the organization’s first Black executive officer. Across the country, several YMCAs located in majority Black neighborhoods were named for Hunton.
The Tulsa branch was slowly growing until the massacre.
It was destroyed among the 35 square blocks. Nothing remained of the structure or property, but its members worked with aid organizations to help victims.
In the following years, the branch was in disarray until Walter L. Hutcherson came to Tulsa in 1929 and provided stability. He was known as a charismatic and enthusiastic leader, who also initiated efforts to build better race relations with white Tulsans.
Hutcherson died suddenly in 1931. Almost immediately, the board voted to rename the YMCA branch, which it has kept for 90 years.
The mission of the YMCA of Greater Tulsa is to be led through equity, creating a committee called Diversity, Inclusion and Global Awareness to be a guide. About three years ago, the committee was charged with creating a race massacre project.
“It’s been about really ensuring the Y played a role in lifting up and retelling stories of the race massacre,” Wimmer said. “We were there and had a role in supporting families afterward and even pre-massacre in the area.”
With the Tulsa Children’s Museum as a partner, the exhibit has a timeline starting before the tragedy and ending with current events.
“Knowing our focus is on education and children, we wanted to tell that story in a way that was appropriate and comfortable for kids as well as families,” Wimmer said.
The exhibit includes profiles of people, interactive items, photos, charts and explains how the YMCA branch worked with groups like the Red Cross to help victims.
“We really want to tell the story in a way that is authentic, a way that feels good to those telling it while still recognizing the horrific nature of what happened in a way that is honorable,” Wimmer said. “You do that with any project, but really for this, it was at the forefront of our thoughts in each decision made.”
Funding comes from a grant given last year by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The Hutcherson YMCA story is a rich one. It became a community gathering spot and offered innovative community service projects to guide through wars, unrest and economic instability.
Its youth programs have turned out famous athletes including Olympic gold medalist Kenny Monday and NBA stars Wayman Tisdale and John Starks.
“Part of the display focuses on people who grew up in Hutcherson Y,” Wimmer said. “Hope is an incredible power tool for kids. It’s knowing that people just like them grew up at the Hutcherson YMCA and that they have a path forward.”
The priorities of the Hutcherson YMCA are in early childhood education, medically based health and fitness programs and a senior center.
Through the decades, the branch has moved around. Its current location opened in 2007 as a state-of-the-art building with room for expansions.
“The YMCA is an organization where we keep our head down, do the work of the community and not looking for recognition,” Wimmer said. “We feel good about the impact we make and that continues to launch us forward.”
