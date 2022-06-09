Ginnie Graham: Holocaust education gives lessons to make sense of today's difficult times

The day after the June 1 mass shooting at the Tulsa Saint Francis Health System campus, the last place I wanted to be was a banquet. I'm glad I went.

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa had planned the event as a thank-you to lawmakers who shepherded through Senate Bill 1671, which adds Holocaust education to the state curriculum. But the local tragedy hung heavy in the air.

The room took a moment of silence. A shofar was sounded, reflecting on a prayer for peace and safety. Everything took on heavier meaning.

When a video opened showing the 1938 anti-Jewish pogroms of Kristallnacht, Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" served as the soundtrack. Artwork on display by area students featured themes of violence, victims, survival, hope, renewal and remembrance.

Youth portrayed with remarkable clarity the danger of being silent amid wrongdoing, oppression and atrocity.

One of those honored was former lawmaker Rodger Randle, who helped guide the federation's committee through the legislative process. He spoke about how lessons from the Holocaust resonate today.

Too often, people view the genocide as an isolated history or a largely Jewish story. But it's not, as Randle reminded everyone.

He noted that historical traumas get dismissed as "I'm not responsible," "I wasn't there," and "That wasn't me." Versions of that pop up after mass shootings and domestic terrorism: "I didn't buy the gun," "I didn't pull the trigger," "That's not me" and "I wasn't there."

"But we are responsible because this is our country," Randle said. "I have a duty and you have a duty to make sure our society is its best. What happens, that reflects our society. We can debate solutions, but we cannot debate responsibility. The responsibility is ours."

Our government is made up of us — people elected to represent us. We grant our government power. So what is done by our elected leaders is done in our name.

"We all share in responsibility," Randle said. "The Holocaust was history, but to us it is a history with lessons that speak clearly to us today."

Two of Tulsa's three survivors of the Holocaust were in attendance: Eva Unterman and Dr. Marcel Binstock. The other, Sherman Ray, was unable to attend.

They are reminders that this isn't such a long-ago history. Yet, like many in the World War II generation, few remain to tell their stories first-hand. It will soon be up to educators to keep those narratives — and the accurate facts — alive.

The new law requires that public school students in grades six to 12 receive lessons about the Holocaust. The curriculum has yet to be developed, but the Jewish community will be part of that process.

Without a doubt, it will be a rich course of study, going beyond clinical facts. True education brings in critical thinking — learning from the past to make a better future.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, was one of the measure's sponsors and was recognized by the federation. A former history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, he included the Holocaust in his courses, even though he was not required to do so. He pointed out how history education has come under fire in a culture war.

Just last year, House Bill 1775 was passed, banning the teaching of certain subjects around race or gender. It put a chilling effect on how to teach subjects such as the Trail of Tears, the Reign of Terror and the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The state-approved Holocaust curriculum will give teachers confidence to tackle these difficult themes with students.

"It's important not just for Jewish people," Waldron said. "It's important to understand what happened in the darkest moments of world history and how people came out the other side of that."

A force behind the advocacy was Charlotte Schuman, who served as the chair of a committee formed to push for the bill.

"One of the important reasons for Holocaust education in today’s global society is because it represents something beyond just Jewish history and individual issues of anti-Semitism," she said. "Instead, it is a call for condemning universal ties to discrimination and all forms of hate.

"Viewed in this way the study of the Holocaust benefits all people who seek freedom, justice, peace and safety.”

Other lawmakers honored that night were Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Sens. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, and J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.

Pugh said all legislation needs at least "25, 51 and 1" to pass, meaning 25 senators, 51 representatives and the governor. This bill passed 47-0 in the Senate and 84-7 in the House, and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it on May 16.

"It is always a collaborative effort," Pugh said. "To get to that 25-51-1 means a lot of good people at the Capitol worked very, very hard to make this happen."

Bush called the bill one of the "best pieces of legislation" for which she involved.

"It was for the good of the whole," she said.

That was in my mind as I walked away that night; the need of everyone to work for the good of each other. For a heartbreaking week, the messages brought forth during that event offered a light. It provided an inspiration for change and for speaking up.

We are living in a difficult time, but humanity has experienced worse. If we are willing to look at the past honestly, we can learn much about how to emerge stronger.

