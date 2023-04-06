It's a mistake to tell students the lessons of the Holocaust. Give them the factual history, and they will come to their own conclusions about prejudice, bias, hate and the downfalls of society.

That was a lesson from Holocaust education expert Nils Roemer, who spoke recently in Tulsa on the more complicated origins of the genocide and what they mean for today.

"This generation of students are suspicious of being told what (history) means. They view it as being sold on something and will go away," Roemer said. "It only works if you allow them to learn for themselves."

That youthful attitude is promising, indicating a desire to hone more critical thinking and independent study skills. Those are necessary for people to see through the propaganda and empty rhetoric that are becoming normalized today.

Roemer comes at Holocaust education as a German-born historian who earned his doctorate from the Center for Israel and Jewish Studies at Columbia University and master's degree in modern German history from the University of Hamburg. He is the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas and the director of the Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies.

He does not see as many Holocaust deniers now as in times past. But there is a rise in Holocaust distortions, such as when people compared pandemic mask mandates to the genocide. Related to this is the Anti-Defamation League's recent finding of the highest number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since it began tracking them in 1976.

Roemer's insights are relevant to Oklahoma as districts start implementing a law mandating Holocaust education in public schools for sixth to 12th grades. Senate Bill 1671 passed last year after several previous attempts.

Teachers have an opportunity to attend a free professional development session on an approved Holocaust curriculum this summer in Tulsa or Oklahoma City. The workshops are named for Eva K. Unterman, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Tulsan who has been educating students about her experience for decades.

History isn't static; studies of historical events and eras aren't frozen in time. Too many people get that wrong and bristle when new perspectives on history emerge.

The Holocaust is no different, but it has unique academic questions, Roemer said.

"The Holocaust has something that really resists the ability to fully comprehend it. Therefore, our ability to learn from it is somehow constantly evolving and constantly changing," Roemer said.

"It's very obvious to me how our view of the Holocaust has over the last decade markedly changed because we have changed and our times have changed. So we look differently at it today than we might have done a couple of decades ago."

For a long time, students were given simplistic reasons for how the Holocaust occurred. Emphasis might be on bigotry or the rise of fascism. Neither fully encompass what led to the genocide.

The Holocaust came to pass for factors that include the history of antisemitism beginning in antiquity, the infancy of the German nation state, the effect of the German defeat in World War I and the Third Reich's brutality, Roemer said.

He points out that fascism was on the rise in other countries, such as Italy and Spain, and that antisemitism mixed with racial ideology was flourishing across Europe. But it was the Germans who masterminded the Holocaust.

"The most outspoken anti-semites at the time do not contend mass murder. So to get from antisemitism to mass murder is still a step that needs explaining," he said.

That explanation would include a vitriolic brand of nationalism that started when Germany became a nation state in 1871. It was tied to a military tradition that Roemer says embraced "an ugly form of nationalism with a tinge of racism built it."

"The power of nationalism, jingoism and all its manifestations are things we are most keenly aware of today and, therefore, we would be wrong to underestimate the power it unleashed," Roemer said.

World War I education tends to review lost territories and military defeats, but that leaves out the psychological effect on individual Germans, who suffered deaths of loved ones and extraordinary poverty.

"This extreme form of nationalism results in a profound experience of defeat," Roemer said. "Various strands of nationalism, racism and antisemitism came together in a particular manner. It's the defeat that happens at your family's table that you can see. That is really profound and ultimately becomes a menacing force that will be partly responsible for some of the violence that is going to occur."

In 1933, Adolph Hitler won the chancellor seat with 43% of the vote, ushering in the Third Reich.

"Hitler utilized existing tensions in society in his campaign," Roemer said. "I'm not sure in '33 those who voted for him were voting for war or the Holocaust. They voted probably in favor of a strong leader; that was something increasingly becoming relevant."

Early on, Germans stayed silent as the beat of antisemitism grew louder. Historians study how Germans began changing in their interactions with each other. Prejudice becomes accepted and distrust grows. People feared challenging those in power or even neighbors with prejudices.

"The violence that was enabled by the Third Reich comes in slow motion and comes in small steps," Roemer says. "It comes initially with harassment and intimidation and loud speeches. Then comes violence, and it culminates with the Night of Broken Glass.

"Up until that point, fairly law-abiding German citizens stand by when buildings go up in flames and when windows are being smashed. At best they are spectators; at worse they are active participants. That the violence is allowed to go on without any repercussions is transformative. It allows for other violence."

If the Holocaust teaches students anything, it ought to be about the fragility of democracy.

"We have for too long falsely assumed that because it has buildings, it has monuments and it has names that it will always be there. It is not the case," Roemer said.

"When you look at the Weimar Republic (the government of Germany from 1919 to 1933) and the speed by which this society unraveled and fell apart, then I think we do well to understand nothing just exists. It exists in as far as we make space for it and defend it and take it seriously."